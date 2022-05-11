Rahul Dravid Sits Quietly at the Back in Book Event, Fans Bowled Over by his Humility

Besides his remarkable performance on the pitch, current head coach of the Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid is also hailed as one of the most humble personalities of the cricket world. Highlighting the former cricketer’s humility, a Twitter user has shared a heartwarming anecdote that indeed proves Rahul Dravid to be the kindest.

The Twitter user, Kashy, narrated a recent incident when he, along with another person, went to an event where former cricketer Gundappa Renganath Viswanath was talking about his book. Apparently, to Kashy’s surprise, cricketer Rahul Dravid also showed up at the event.

I am gonna narrate what me and @sleepyhead148 experienced yesterday at @bookworm_Kris,Rahul Dravid the greatest Number 3 batsman India has ever had, walked into an event to where another India great GR Vishwanath was talking about his book, — Kashy (@vinaykashy) May 9, 2022

Now, one would expect such a renowned cricketer to enter the venue with his entourage while grabbing the attention of the guests. But, according to the user, Dravid quietly “walked in alone with a mask on” and “greeted Ram Guha”.

He walked in alone with a mask on, greeted Ram Guha which is when me and Sameer realized it was indeed Rahul Dravid, he happily sat in the last row without any fuss so much so that the girl sitting next to him didn't even realized who she was sitting with.— Kashy (@vinaykashy) May 9, 2022

Maintaining a low profile, Dravid went to the last row at the event and took a seat. He blended with other people and made sure that even the girl sitting next to her doesn’t recognise him. But, Dravid was soon spotted by Viswanath who asked him to come to the first row.

He reluctantly came and sat in the first row after GRV asked him to towards the end of the event! He said sorry when he couldn't get his autograph right because people wouldn't let him stand properly! (he signed about 50books standing)— Kashy (@vinaykashy) May 9, 2022

Of course, his fans then queued up seeking autographs from the former India number 3. Dravid patiently fulfilled the requests and then even apologized for not giving the autographs properly as the crowd had gathered around him.

Realising that he was inadvertently stealing Viswanath’s show, Dravid then asked the crowd to instead talk to Viswanath. This is what won Kashy’s and probably everyone’s hearts present at the venue. “How can a person who has led Indian cricket team to so many glories be so humble and down to Earth,” wrote Kashy.

He finally told people to talk to GRV instead of talking to him because it was an event to celebrate GRV! How can a person who has lead Indian cricket team to so many glories be so humble and down to earth! pic.twitter.com/03KSFlnPn6— Kashy (@vinaykashy) May 9, 2022

While displaying the exceptional gesture, Dravid also did not want to disappoint his fans as he posed for selfies too.

Dream fulfilled! Thanks to wonderful people at @bookworm_Kris! I can die peacefully now ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wxdMYtz9KE— Kashy (@vinaykashy) May 9, 2022

As soon as the tweet was shared, netizens flocked to the thread and showered Dravid with praise.

For this user, Dravid remains to be his favorite cricketer.

#RahulDravid will remain my eternal favorite cricketer..#grv one of my favourites as well..similarity between both, kings of handling crisis situations..— Kishore (@Srini10844388) May 9, 2022

Another wished if he could also take a picture with Dravid.

I am also big fan of @NotDravid how can I also take pic with him 🤔— annie joseph(mask on 😷 and vaccine) (@Anniejoseph1818) May 10, 2022

For this user, the anecdote gave her more reasons to love the cricketer.

He’s my all time favourite! And that’s the exact reason why— Varuna Verma (@talktovaruna) May 10, 2022

Tell us if you have a similar tale about the humble cricketer.

