Rahul Dravid Struggling to Act Angry in Behind-the-Scenes of Viral Commercial is Too Pure

Tanmay Bhat, who wrote the now-viral CRED commercial along with his colleagues at the comedy outfit All India Bakchod, has now released the behind-the-scenes video showing the glimpses of what unfolded on the sets with the veteran cricketer Rahul Dravid. Earlier this month, the ‘Gentleman’ of cricket, Rahul Dravid, sent the Internet in a tizzy when he announced he’s “Indiranagar ka Gunda" whilst stuck in a traffic jam. The ad hilariously showed the exact opposite of the gentleman that he is- a man, raging with anger for getting stuck in Bengaluru’s infamous traffic jam. Stranded in a bumper-to-bumper jam, the character played by Dravid was furious. Raging with anger, the former cricketer wreaked havoc both with his bat and words.

“Indiranagar ka Gunda hoon main (I’m the thug of Indiranagar)," he announced through the sun-roof of his car. The ad, for obvious reasons, reached far and wide and the makers were lauded for putting Rahul Dravid in a hilarious scenario.

Fortunately for us, there is more thanks to Tanmay Bhat who had vlogged the advertisement, a video of which is now available on his popular YouTube channel.

“Me, Puneet, and Vishal were sitting at the monitor and we were making jokes about how if we sent this footage to the U-19 team they would get intimidated. I went and told that joke to Rahul and he laughed," Bhat quips in his video before walking up to Dravid and saying, “You know that Mathew Hayden quote? If you wanna know aggression, look into the eyes of Rahul Dravid." Bhat then tweaks the quote and says if anyone wanted to see Dravid’s aggression they should watch the CRED ad.

In the entirety of the video the vlogger, along with his team, praises and jokes how Dravid is the most down-to-earth man and he’s always curious to learn more.

But you’re here for cricket right? Bhat approaches Dravid who’s now shooting with the bat for the car sun-roof sequence.

“It’s impossible to hold the bat and not play a shot no?" Bhat quizzes the Wall.

“Impossible for me. Funny because I always check my grip. Especially now I coach right? So I tend to check the grip and fiddle with it."

The two go on to discussing why Sachin Tendulkar held the bat like he did in the now-viral vlog video.

“Rahul Dravid is one of the nicest, politest people I’ve had the pleasure of meeting. In the brief few hours, he taught me how to correct my batting stance (I do all my cardio while batting in the nets), was kind enough to share the most fascinating cricketing insights and most pleasantly surprising was his incredible curiosity. He asked about punchlines, and delivery, and the science behind writing and directing comedy. Incredible experience. What an absolute legend, (sic)” Tanmay Bhat had tweeted earlier this month during the ad release.

