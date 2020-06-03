'Rahul Dubey is a Legend': Indian-American who Sheltered Protesters is Internet's New Hero

Rahul Dubey, the Indian-origin man who provided shelter to about 75 demonstrators who were marching away from the White House, a site of intense protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and saved them from arrest, has become Internet's new hero.

Following Floyd's death, people from different walks of life have taken to the street in solidarity with 'Black Lives Matter'.

Protesters who feared arrest for being on the streets of Washington past the 7 pm curfew were encouraged by Dubey to take shelter inside his house. Dubey made headlines for accommodating a large number of people, making space for them on the couch, for some in the rooms while some had to adjust around the ledges of the bathtub.

A viral video highlighting Dubey's solidarity with the protesters have now caught the eyes of Indians and many netizens, who are now taking to social media to term Internet's new hero as 'absolute legend'.





Meet Rahul Dubey, the 'absolute legend' who sheltered young protestors in his home overnight https://t.co/rAWMQHy3o0 ##blacklivesmatter #dc

— Gamer Geek (@DataAugmented) June 2, 2020



rahul dubey is a fucking legend. he took protestors into his own home and saved them from police who had them cornered and were trying to arrest them. #SaveJenny #BlackLivesMatter #blackoutdaypic.twitter.com/NXchLEer1J — Ari (@juxtme__) June 2, 2020









Rahul dubey gave shelter to protestors in DC after being held against the wall by police. When one of the protestors asked, how were you let go? he says “ because I am not black”

Someone had the courage to say it. #RahulDubey #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/ZVhzaBp9GO

— the_scientist_pilla (@KunchalaPreethi) June 2, 2020



#Rahul showed to us what humanity and solidarity is all about. In times when the ones supposed to protect us, are treating us like enemies, there was an angel who open his doors to saw life’s.Thank you Rahul. Change the name from #SwannStreet to #RahulSt #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/TBTNqKUSS4 — Sergio Torrez (@slazo88) June 2, 2020









Rahul sheltered 70 protestors for 9 hours from tear gas attacks by the police after the DC curfew last night. His message? "I hope my 13-year-old son grows up to be just as amazing as they are." This is what solidarity looks like ❤️ #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/YwJzbFtKmp

— Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) June 2, 2020



Rahul Dubey, the DC homeowner who sheltered 70 young protestors in his home overnight after they had been trapped, pepper-sprayed and beaten by hundreds of police on his street is a hero. He gives me hope for our future. Thank you, Rahul. ❤️#blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/ityPKBRrcx — Lena Moffitt (@LenaMDC) June 2, 2020









Not every Indian American is a Sanghi moron. Here is Rahul Dubey, the man who sheltered 70 protestors in his home while the police surrounded his home.#BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd #BLMprotest pic.twitter.com/1kRGxTDQNS

— Dr House, M.D. (@HOUSEQuarntined) June 3, 2020







Salute to Rahul Dubey. He gave shelter to 70-80 peaceful #BlackLivesMattter protesters in his home in Washington DC, in danger from police on a rampage who had trapped them in a street.#RahulDubey #GeorgeFloyd #ICantBreathe #GOAT pic.twitter.com/gSXrHtlZLm

— Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) June 3, 2020