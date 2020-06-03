BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'Rahul Dubey is a Legend': Indian-American who Sheltered Protesters is Internet's New Hero

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

Dubey made headlines for accommodating a large number of people, making space for them on the couch, for some in the rooms while some had to adjust around the ledges of the bathtub.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 7:03 PM IST
Rahul Dubey, the Indian-origin man who provided shelter to about 75 demonstrators who were marching away from the White House, a site of intense protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and saved them from arrest, has become Internet's new hero.

Following Floyd's death, people from different walks of life have taken to the street in solidarity with 'Black Lives Matter'.

Protesters who feared arrest for being on the streets of Washington past the 7 pm curfew were encouraged by Dubey to take shelter inside his house. Dubey made headlines for accommodating a large number of people, making space for them on the couch, for some in the rooms while some had to adjust around the ledges of the bathtub.

A viral video highlighting Dubey's solidarity with the protesters have now caught the eyes of Indians and many netizens, who are now taking to social media to term Internet's new hero as 'absolute legend'.











