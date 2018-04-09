GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rahul Gandhi Arrives Late at Congress' Protest Venue, Gets Trolled

'True to his style, Rahul Gandhi obviously woke up late,' BJP's Amit Malviya wrote.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 9, 2018, 4:49 PM IST
File image of Rahul Gandhi. PTI.
It has been a bumpy day for Congress party members.

Rahul Gandhi's Congress party is protesting against the Modi government and its failure to hold discussions in Parliament on key issues such as the CBSE paper leak, the multi-crore PNB scam, Cauvery issue, alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act and Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh at Raj Ghat, New Delhi.

The only problem being-- Rahul Gandhi reached the venue late at around 12:45 pm giving Twitter users enough reasons to troll the party leader.

The first to take a dig at Gandhi was BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya. "I would love to know which leader says he will embark on a fast and does not reach the venue till 12:45! True to his style, @rahulgandhi obviously woke up late, Malviya wrote.

















While others engaged in making memes at Congress' expense.











Earlier today, Congress leaders were left red-faced when a photo tweeted by a BJP leader Harish Khurana showing Congress leaders hogging chole bhature and other delicacies before the fast itself went viral on the microblogging site.





"Photograph is of before 8 am, this is symbolic fast from 10.30 am to 4.30pm,it is not indefinite hunger strike.This is what is wrong with these(BJP) ppl,instead of properly running the country,they concentrate on what we eat," AS Lovely, Congress leader, who was seen in the viral pic later told ANI.

