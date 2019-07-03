Rahul Gandhi Changes Twitter Bio from 'President' to Member of Congress after Resignation
Gandhi's decision came after the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha 2019 election where it managed to win just 52 seats.
Image credit: Twitter
After prolonged speculation, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has officially announced his resignation from the post of party president, much to the dismay of his supporters as well as many Congress members.
The decision came after the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha 2019 election where it managed to win just 52 seats. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, "It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation."
He also added that "I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love," condulding with "jai Hind".
Along with the tweet, Gandhi also posted photos of his resignation papers and with almost lightning speed, changed his Twitter bio from INC President to "Member of the Indian National Congress" and "Member of Parliament".
Of course, netizens reacted.
Think by changing his bio @RahulGandhi could not make his feelings any clearer. Congress party take the hint.— Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) July 3, 2019
And @RahulGandhi changes his twitter bio too. pic.twitter.com/rVJmCAbPjF— Vasu (@vasudevan_k) July 3, 2019
@RahulGandhi changes twitter bio... Now no more President of @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/WwHOEeeF8U— Vipin Vijayan (@Vipin_Vijayan_) July 3, 2019
Did u notice that Rahul Baba has now changed his Bio on Twitter as well?Removed National President of INC. pic.twitter.com/9enAq5ufbl— Indian (@tweetme_now) July 3, 2019
The Wayanad MP has been adamant about stepping down since May 25, two days after the Lok Sabha results, taking moral responsibility for the party’s disastrous performance. Several pleas by Congress leaders to Gandhi to continue in his position have fallen on deaf ears.
Gandhi had said he took the decision to ensure accountability for the party’s Lok Sabha poll debacle and there was no question of going back. “I have resigned after taking full responsibility and ensuring accountability for the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. I cannot ask others to resign too. It is up to them if they want to take responsibility," he had said.
A few hours earlier, Gandhi had once again made it clear that he was no longer the Congress chief and asked the party to appoint a new president “at the earliest”. “The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide,” Gandhi told reporters in Parliament.
