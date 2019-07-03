Take the pledge to vote

Rahul Gandhi Changes Twitter Bio from 'President' to Member of Congress after Resignation

Gandhi's decision came after the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha 2019 election where it managed to win just 52 seats.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
Image credit: Twitter
After prolonged speculation, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has officially announced his resignation from the post of party president, much to the dismay of his supporters as well as many Congress members.

The decision came after the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha 2019 election where it managed to win just 52 seats. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, "It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation."

He also added that "I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love," condulding with "jai Hind".

Along with the tweet, Gandhi also posted photos of his resignation papers and with almost lightning speed, changed his Twitter bio from INC President to "Member of the Indian National Congress" and "Member of Parliament".

Of course, netizens reacted.

