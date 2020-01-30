Rahul Gandhi Comes out in Support of Kunal Kamra After He Gets Banned by Airlines
Rahul Gandhi has come out in support of comedian Kunal Kamra, who has been banned by four airlines for allegedly accosting and a heckling journalist on board a flight.
Rahul Gandhi has come out in support of comedian Kunal Kamra, who has been banned by four airlines for allegedly accosting and a heckling journalist on board a flight.
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has come out in support of comedian Kunal Kamra, who has been banned by four airlines for allegedly accosting and a heckling journalist on board a flight.
He has attacked the airlines for their acts.
Gandhi tweeted "The ban imposed on #kunalkamra by 4 airlines is the act of a coward leveraging his influence with the Govt to silence a critic.'
The ban imposed on #kunalkamra by 4 airlines is the act of a coward leveraging his influence with the Govt to silence a critic.Those who use their "news" cameras as 24x7 tools of propaganda, should show some spine when the camera is turned on them. https://t.co/NNwVcq4ZOj— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 29, 2020
Rahul Gandhi also took on the journalist without taking his name.
"Those who use their "news" cameras as 24x7 tools of propaganda, should show some spine when the camera is turned on them. "
This is how people reacted to the tweet:
Hell yeah! Rahul Gandhi weighs in, in favour of @kunalkamra88. Let me remind you, #kunalkamra has said the worst kinds of things for Rahul Gandhi and Congress party. And yet RG extends support. This is what you call a big heart and broad mind. Chest ka size kuch bhi ho.— Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) January 29, 2020
It's not the matter of @kunalkamra88 only , it's a message to curb the dissent voices.Today it's him next it may be us who are opposing this govt & as the state is already a #SurveillanceState every move is being marked.— Citizen / নাগরিক / Human Suman sengupta সুমন (@sumonseng) January 29, 2020
Not only were the DGCA rules flouted by Indigo but govt authorities issued directives to other airlines to take similar action. All this to protect heckler-in-chief of Godi Media. Why no action against Pragya Thakur? Why no action against Republic TV reporters?— Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) January 29, 2020
(With inputs from IANS)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Biggest Credit Card And Debit Card Breach Ever Puts Details of 30 Million up For Sale
- Fast & Furious 9: Here are the Best Reactions to John Cena's First Look Poster
- What Will Realme Achieve From The Twitter Battles Against Xiaomi And Poco?
- Rohit Sharma Fans Go Berserk as Hitman Smashes Consecutive Sixes to Hand NZ Another Super Over Loss
- 'Not Cute Anymore': Video Capturing Koala Bear's Actual Voice is Freaking Twitter Out