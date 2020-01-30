Rahul Gandhi Comes out in Support of Kunal Kamra After He Gets Banned by Airlines

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has come out in support of comedian Kunal Kamra, who has been banned by four airlines for allegedly accosting and a heckling journalist on board a flight.

He has attacked the airlines for their acts.

Gandhi tweeted "The ban imposed on #kunalkamra by 4 airlines is the act of a coward leveraging his influence with the Govt to silence a critic.'

The ban imposed on #kunalkamra by 4 airlines is the act of a coward leveraging his influence with the Govt to silence a critic.Those who use their "news" cameras as 24x7 tools of propaganda, should show some spine when the camera is turned on them. https://t.co/NNwVcq4ZOj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 29, 2020

Rahul Gandhi also took on the journalist without taking his name.

"Those who use their "news" cameras as 24x7 tools of propaganda, should show some spine when the camera is turned on them. "

This is how people reacted to the tweet:

Hell yeah! Rahul Gandhi weighs in, in favour of @kunalkamra88. Let me remind you, #kunalkamra has said the worst kinds of things for Rahul Gandhi and Congress party. And yet RG extends support. This is what you call a big heart and broad mind. Chest ka size kuch bhi ho. — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) January 29, 2020

It's not the matter of @kunalkamra88 only , it's a message to curb the dissent voices.Today it's him next it may be us who are opposing this govt & as the state is already a #SurveillanceState every move is being marked. — Citizen / নাগরিক / Human Suman sengupta সুমন (@sumonseng) January 29, 2020

Not only were the DGCA rules flouted by Indigo but govt authorities issued directives to other airlines to take similar action. All this to protect heckler-in-chief of Godi Media. Why no action against Pragya Thakur? Why no action against Republic TV reporters? — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) January 29, 2020

(With inputs from IANS)

