News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi Comes out in Support of Kunal Kamra After He Gets Banned by Airlines

Rahul Gandhi has come out in support of comedian Kunal Kamra, who has been banned by four airlines for allegedly accosting and a heckling journalist on board a flight.

News18.com

Updated:January 30, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi Comes out in Support of Kunal Kamra After He Gets Banned by Airlines
Rahul Gandhi has come out in support of comedian Kunal Kamra, who has been banned by four airlines for allegedly accosting and a heckling journalist on board a flight.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has come out in support of comedian Kunal Kamra, who has been banned by four airlines for allegedly accosting and a heckling journalist on board a flight.

He has attacked the airlines for their acts.

Gandhi tweeted "The ban imposed on #kunalkamra by 4 airlines is the act of a coward leveraging his influence with the Govt to silence a critic.'

Rahul Gandhi also took on the journalist without taking his name.

"Those who use their "news" cameras as 24x7 tools of propaganda, should show some spine when the camera is turned on them. "

This is how people reacted to the tweet:

(With inputs from IANS)

