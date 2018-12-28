Rahul Gandhi Cutting Cake With Manmohan Singh on Congress Foundation Day is Winning Hearts on Twitter

Delhi: Former PM Dr.Manmohan Singh and Congress President Rahul Gandhi cut a cake on #CongressFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/n5OimcDvC7 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2018

Delightful moment after the @incindia Foundation Day flag-raising when @RahulGandhi gets former PM ManmohanSingh to cut a cake. Since it’s also AK Antony’s birthday a second cake was cut. Sweet tidings for the party! pic.twitter.com/B16HIZh3Zf — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 28, 2018

Today, Congress celebrated its 134th Foundation Day. As part of the celebrations, party President Rahul Gandhi cut a cake along with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to commemorate the day.Gandhi also hoisted a flag of India along with other senior party leaders. A video of the cake cutting ceremony in which the 48-year-old Gandhi scion held 86-year-old Singh's hand to cut the cake has been going viral on social media.In the video, Gandhi can be seen cutting a slice of the cake and offering the first serving to Singh, seemingly in a mark of respect.Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also tweeted images of the celebration and added that a second cake was also cut in the party office to celebrate the birthday of Kerala Congress MP AK Antony.The sweet interaction comes in the backdrop of controversy surrounding the trailer of the Anupam Kher starrer Bollywood film 'The accidental PM' which is based on the life and times of Dr Singh.The film is based on the a book by Sanjaya Baru, Singh's media advisor from 2004-08. The trailer, which release don Thursday, was shared by the Bhartiya Janata Partty's Twitter handle, calling it a 'riveting tale'.However, several Congress leaders have accused the film for misrepresenting facts. Singh himself, however, resisted from making any comments.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.