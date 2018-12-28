English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Cutting Cake With Manmohan Singh on Congress Foundation Day is Winning Hearts on Twitter
In a viral video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen holding Dr Manmohan Singh's hand to cut the cake and offering him the first slice.
Today, Congress celebrated its 134th Foundation Day. As part of the celebrations, party President Rahul Gandhi cut a cake along with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to commemorate the day.
Gandhi also hoisted a flag of India along with other senior party leaders. A video of the cake cutting ceremony in which the 48-year-old Gandhi scion held 86-year-old Singh's hand to cut the cake has been going viral on social media.
In the video, Gandhi can be seen cutting a slice of the cake and offering the first serving to Singh, seemingly in a mark of respect.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also tweeted images of the celebration and added that a second cake was also cut in the party office to celebrate the birthday of Kerala Congress MP AK Antony.
The sweet interaction comes in the backdrop of controversy surrounding the trailer of the Anupam Kher starrer Bollywood film 'The accidental PM' which is based on the life and times of Dr Singh.
The film is based on the a book by Sanjaya Baru, Singh's media advisor from 2004-08. The trailer, which release don Thursday, was shared by the Bhartiya Janata Partty's Twitter handle, calling it a 'riveting tale'.
However, several Congress leaders have accused the film for misrepresenting facts. Singh himself, however, resisted from making any comments.
