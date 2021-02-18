Rahul Gandhi Embraces Emotional College Student During Puducherry Visit, Video Goes Viral

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited and spoke at the Bharathidasan Government College for Women during his two-day visit to Puducherry. Gandhi was in the union territory to launch his party's campaign ahead of the assembly polls.

During his candid interaction with the students, Gandhi urged the jubilant crowd to refer him to as "Rahul" and not "Sir".

"Listen, my name is not Sir. My name is Rahul. So call me Rahul, please. You can call your principal 'sir', you can call your teachers 'sir', you call me Rahul," the Congress leader told the cheering crowd.

There was, however, a moment from the interaction that went viral on social media when a student approached Gandhi for his autograph. Visibly excited to meet him, the young girl was overcome with emotions. Gandhi embraced the student and asked her to pose for the cameras.

A video from the incident was shared by the official handle of Congress on microblogging site Twitter.

"The zealous enthusiasm shown by this young student from Puducherry is but a reflection of one thing: young India is filled with tremendous energy; true leaders recognise it, support it & fuel it for our nation's prosperity," the handle captioned the now-viral video.

The zealous enthusiasm shown by this young student from Puducherry is but a reflection of one thing: young India is filled with tremendous energy; true leaders recognise it, support it & fuel it for our nation's prosperity.#RahulGandhiWithPuducherry pic.twitter.com/ekLsLXLoKv— Congress (@INCIndia) February 17, 2021

Students of Bharathidasan College for Women, in Puducherry, were Super excited with their interaction with Shri Rahul Gandhi today.🔥The Excitement was pretty evident. #MyLeaderRahulGandhi is the only hope of India. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h0nrnK5A8C— Venisha G kiba ✋ (@KibaVenisha) February 17, 2021

Gandhi, during the meetup, also added that he was against patriarchy and said, "I am all for empowering women."

Earlier during his Puducherry visit, Gandhi slammed the Central government over the farm bills, and said, "Government passed three bills against farmers, the backbone of a nation. You must be wondering why am I talking about farmers at meeting of fishermen. I consider you to be farmers of the sea. If farmers of the land can have their ministry in Delhi, then why is it that the farmers of the sea don’t have a ministry in Delhi?"

He further added, "Next time I come here I want to go with you in the fishing boat to see what you experience so that when I go back to Delhi, I can truly understand what farmers of Puducherry feel."

Gandhi's comparison soon drew flak from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Union ministers, who took to Twitter to mock the Congress leader over his oblivious statement regarding the ministry of fisheries.