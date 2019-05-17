English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Finds New Word 'Modilie' to Troll PM Modi, Oxford Dictionary Calls it Fake
The screenshot shows that there are some variations of the world as well; for example, "Modiilying" has been defined as "to lie incessantly and habitually" and the word "Modiliar" can be defined as "to lie without respite".
As elections draw to an end, Congress president Rahul Gandhi seems to be going out of his way to show down his opponents. However, the results may not always be what he expected.
On Wednesday, he shared a screenshot of what seemed like the Oxford Dictionary website. Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi by sharing a screenshot of the word, "Modilie" which has been defined as "to constantly Modify the truth".
With this screenshot, Gandhi subtly taunted Modi as he has done before by accusing him of lying to the people of the country on for not fulfilling promises he'd made. He wrote, "There’s a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry :)"
The image, from what we can understand, is a photoshopped version of the website, which contain minor differences from the actual version.
A lot of Congress supporters commented on the post:
On Thursday, Oxford dictionary replied to Rahul Ganhi's tweet stating that they had proof that such a word did not exist. They wrote, "We can confirm that the image showing the entry ‘Modilie’ is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries."
In fact, numerous BJP supporters also shared screenshots of the website where they had searched for the aforementioned words but had been unable to find it.
There’s a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry :) pic.twitter.com/xdBdEUL48r— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 15, 2019
A lot of Congress supporters commented on the post:
Modilie 😂 OMG this is so cool RaGa. You keep getting better at this... 😎😍 https://t.co/zpaw7T9gYx— Sneha (@sneha2986) May 15, 2019
On Thursday, Oxford dictionary replied to Rahul Ganhi's tweet stating that they had proof that such a word did not exist. They wrote, "We can confirm that the image showing the entry ‘Modilie’ is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries."
We can confirm that the image showing the entry ‘Modilie’ is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries.— Oxford Dictionaries (@OxfordWords) May 16, 2019
In fact, numerous BJP supporters also shared screenshots of the website where they had searched for the aforementioned words but had been unable to find it.
