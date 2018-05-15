GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
2-min read

Rahul Gandhi Gets Roasted on Twitter As BJP Showed Signs of Victory in Karnataka

Twitterati was busy mocking Congress President Rahul Gandhi as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) showed signs of victory earlier today.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:May 15, 2018, 4:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set to win Karnataka after reaching the magic majority mark Karnataka assembly election result 2018, wresting the southern citadel from the Congress.

However, as the day progressed, election results in Karnataka threw up a hung Assembly as both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can now claim to form the government with support from the JD(S).

But the damage had already been done. As the word of BJP's lead spread, Twitterati were already celebrating Congress and its President Rahul Gandhi's defeat by mocking them with memes.








































































Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You