Rahul Gandhi Gets Roasted on Twitter As BJP Showed Signs of Victory in Karnataka
Twitterati was busy mocking Congress President Rahul Gandhi as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) showed signs of victory earlier today.
However, as the day progressed, election results in Karnataka threw up a hung Assembly as both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can now claim to form the government with support from the JD(S).
But the damage had already been done. As the word of BJP's lead spread, Twitterati were already celebrating Congress and its President Rahul Gandhi's defeat by mocking them with memes.
Mr. Modi, I don't feel so good. #KarnatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/nDL50A1QMz
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 15, 2018
Public to Rahul Gandhi in every election #KarnatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/XWQXFAO9Nf
— InGenious (@Bees_Kut) May 15, 2018
#KarnatakaVerdict in "08" Seconds 😻😻 pic.twitter.com/KWkrTMgaw2
— BALA (@erbmjha) May 15, 2018
The future belongs to Rahul Gandhi. The distant future.
— Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) May 15, 2018
Star campaigner of BJP celebrating #KarnatakaVerdict ! pic.twitter.com/CNNFPPRgN4
— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) May 15, 2018
Rahul gandhi to Narendra modi. #KaranatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/YGEAGzfumy
— डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) May 15, 2018
#KarnatakaVerdict
When you realise desh ki janta took Swachh Bharat Abhiyan seriously and cleaned 20 states: pic.twitter.com/N4zC7tD31Y
— Shivani Nani (@vanisaxenaa) May 15, 2018
This what Karnataka voters did to HD Kumaraswamy #KarnatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/GOM9SNp5J2
— Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) May 15, 2018
Reporter: what do u think about #KarnatakaVerdict
Rahul: pic.twitter.com/ldnMcOfyGu
— Professor (@BeerOholic) May 15, 2018
#karnatakaverdict #KarnatakaElectionResults2018 Situation of Rahul Gandhi right now😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1JEIfwsEs0
— paragkikasam (@paragkikasam) May 15, 2018
The state of Congress after another BJP victory. #KarnatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/8jF9WoEkEd
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 15, 2018
Amit Shah watching media, panelists, trends, counting, results etc before making his move... #KarnatakaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/GdOSj1UrUR
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 15, 2018
Modi to Amit Shah. #KarnatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/yoYcO6oBeH
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 15, 2018
Things that are not happening. #KarnatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/5WqYQUgM8z— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 15, 2018
Congress supporters #KarnatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/Kvxm9shPLA— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 15, 2018
" Operation successful ,
SARKAR banane ki taiyari karo."#KarnatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/uXNQhoY68F
— Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) May 15, 2018
He came. He Shah. He conquered. #KarnatakaVerdict
— one tip one hand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) May 15, 2018
Narendra Modi and Amit Shah returning from Karnataka after #KarnatakaElections2018 #KarnatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/uEp27bxiiz
— Thanos Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 15, 2018
Keep calm MITROOO #KarnatakaVerdict 😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/h0JRlUgKO3
— Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) May 15, 2018
Amit Shah showing election results to Siddaramaiyah... #KarnatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/QZ1mIWiuJC
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 15, 2018
#KarnatakaVerdict
"I hope Congress will get a majority": Congress supporter.
"I hope BJP will get a majority": BJP supporter
"I hope it will be a hung assembly": Luxury resort owner.
— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 15, 2018
This is how BJP winning in #KarnatakaElections#KarnatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/NClsI0GDAI
— Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) May 15, 2018
Watch Watch AAP is leading on all the seats in Karnataka 😂😂#KarnatakaElectionResults #KarnatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/4ZpI4vpLpf
— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) May 15, 2018
