Rahul Gandhi in 'Fifty Shades of Grey'? Viral Pic Has Desis Convinced Congressman Has a 'Girlfriend'

Indian politician and member of parliament Rahul Gandhi likes to keep his personal life pretty much under the wraps. But not any more or that is what a viral photo floating about on the microblogging site Twitter suggests. The photo in question “features" Rahul Gandhi alongside Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson in an intimate moment. Confused? It all started from a tweet by a desi Twitter user who claimed to have shown a still from the erotic ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ franchise to her mom who saw the photo and asked if Congressman Gandhi was dating the woman in the said picture.

The woman in the picture happens to be Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson. And if you haven’t already guessed it, the man in the viral pic is not Gandhi but actor Jamie Dornan. Do you see the uncanny similarities between the two?

I showed this to mom and she asked Rahul Gandhi ki girlfriend kab ban gayi https://t.co/DZkegp8OhQ— Anu (@tiworryy) May 16, 2021

The image was originally tweeted by a Twitter user named “me and who" but the tweet was soon hijacked by Indians who were only too eager to spam Rahul Gandhi once they spotted his name in comments.

Even Rahul Gandhi has a gf and I don't https://t.co/q3KzfU9raD— Deeps (@candle_light19) May 17, 2021

rahul gandhi have you forgotten i’m your wife what the hell is this https://t.co/IYF0YoKMW4— srushti (@srushtispace) May 16, 2021

This guy looks like Rahul gandhi https://t.co/R1aOCV4HRo— navya poonia (@navyapoonia2) May 16, 2021

Real ID se aao Rahul Gandhi😁 https://t.co/GTo44Uey30— Ayush Bansal (@SarcAyushtic) May 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan turned 39 earlier this month. Born in Belfast, he started his career as a model and then made his acting debut in the 2006 film Marie Antoinette. However, he gained recognition from the TV series The Fall which went on air from 2013 to 2016. He was also nominated for BAFTA TV Awards.

Jamie was then cast in the Fifty Shades movie franchise which became a hit and the audience appreciated its soundtracks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here