Rahul Gandhi Looked 'Bored' During Budget 2021 So Naturally Twitter Turned Him into a Meme
Rahul Gandhi Looked 'Bored' During Budget 2021 So Naturally Twitter Turned Him into a Meme

Rahul Gandhi became the centre of attention during the Union Budget 2021 on Monday when an ill-timed photograph of the Congress leader caught the fancy of social media.

Buzz Staff

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is no stranger to online trolling. Monday wasn't any different for the Congressman who was in attendance in the parliament during the Union Budget 2021 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

While the budget in itself grabbed eyeballs of netizens for several reasons including Sitharaman quoting Nobel laureate and Bengali icon Rabindranath Tagore to describe India's battle with the coronavirus pandemic and Twitterati watching the budget through the lens of the middle-class public.

But as the session progressed, the janta quickly shifted their attention towards an unfortunate and ill-timed photograph of Gandhi which made him look as if he were sitting "bored" during the budget speech in the parliament.

Also Read: Indians Flood Twitter With The Most Middle Class Memes as Sitharaman Announces Budget 2021

Gandhi, who was masked up, was perhaps snapped while blinking his eye, a snap of that specific frame started doing the rounds of microblogging site Twitter on Monday.

That Gandhi was up and about during the union budget can be seen in this frame tweeted by another user.

Earlier on Monday morning, Gandhi, in a tweet said:

"#Budget2021 must:

-Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment.

-Increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives.

-Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders."

Meanwhile, Sitharaman's Union Budget 2021 did not bring any relief to the middle class as income tax slabs remain unchanged.

You can catch all the updates related to Union Budget 2021 here.


