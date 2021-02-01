Rahul Gandhi Looked 'Bored' During Budget 2021 So Naturally Twitter Turned Him into a Meme

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is no stranger to online trolling. Monday wasn't any different for the Congressman who was in attendance in the parliament during the Union Budget 2021 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

While the budget in itself grabbed eyeballs of netizens for several reasons including Sitharaman quoting Nobel laureate and Bengali icon Rabindranath Tagore to describe India's battle with the coronavirus pandemic and Twitterati watching the budget through the lens of the middle-class public.

But as the session progressed, the janta quickly shifted their attention towards an unfortunate and ill-timed photograph of Gandhi which made him look as if he were sitting "bored" during the budget speech in the parliament.

Gandhi, who was masked up, was perhaps snapped while blinking his eye, a snap of that specific frame started doing the rounds of microblogging site Twitter on Monday.

In Biology class In Maths class pic.twitter.com/1nCN7tSE6Y — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2021

Your last used password can't be new password pic.twitter.com/DgxBjJCmCz — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 1, 2021

Me Attending Online Class in Morning ..#RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/g34LInn8EW — Amarttya Satapathy (@sarcasm_unoffic) February 1, 2021

When u have lots of pending revision of polity.Tbhi budget bhi aa jaaye Upsc aspirant:🙄#RahulGandhi #Budget pic.twitter.com/IGTiG6hZBy — Shaifali singh (@Shaifalisingh4) February 1, 2021

When she comes with her best friend on a date. pic.twitter.com/YUmqU9COLK — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 1, 2021

Arey jaldi bol, germany nikalna hai pic.twitter.com/FtvwXOCLVM — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) February 1, 2021

Yar Sab log itna 'gadget gadget' chilla rahe the, mujhe laga Doraemon naye 'gadget' ki announcement Karega, yeh toh 'budget' nikla!#Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/LdavIYBIDu — Bhakti (@Bhakti_Varak) February 1, 2021

#RahulGandhi looks like a college student sitting in class after lunch. pic.twitter.com/VL8iqqbZx3 — krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) February 1, 2021

That Gandhi was up and about during the union budget can be seen in this frame tweeted by another user.

When you're in the middle of a budget speech and remember you forgot to lock your house.#Budget2021 #RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/SAyyo9nzRG — Tanay Dhumal (@TanayDhumal) February 1, 2021

Earlier on Monday morning, Gandhi, in a tweet said:

"#Budget2021 must:

-Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment.

-Increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives.

-Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders."

Meanwhile, Sitharaman's Union Budget 2021 did not bring any relief to the middle class as income tax slabs remain unchanged.

You can catch all the updates related to Union Budget 2021 here.