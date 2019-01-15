English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Mocks PM Modi's Award, Letter from Kotler Says it Was for 'Efforts to Do Good in India'
Many have outraged against Gandhi's hinted allegations on Twitter including Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani who tweeted that it was 'rich' of Gandhi to talk about such things.
(Source: PTI/Kotler Impact)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the 'first ever' Philip Kotler Presidential award on Monday. But before celebrations and congratulations could die down, certain questions have surfaced and are at present doing the rounds of news and social media. What is the Philip Kotler Presidential award? Why was it given to the PM? Who were on the jury?
While the details remain unclear, Opposition chief Rahul Gandhi has taken the opportunity to mount a pointed attack on the government for bestowing the 'world famous' award on PM Modi.
Rahul said that the award was so 'famous' that it had 'no jury' and was backed by an 'unheard of Aligarh company'.
A statement on 14 January by the PM's office stated that the award was started this year and would be given to nation heads annually based on their contributions to ‘people, profit and planet’.
While Philip Kotler was not part of the ceremony that awarded the PM, he sent an email to Dr Jagdish Sheth of Emory University who handed the award to Modi.
News18 has accessed the email sent by Kotler to Sheth. He also expressed regret at not being able to personally make it.
A copy of the email reads:
Dear Jagdish,
I can't find the words to express how wonderful you have been in making it possible to give the Kotler Award to Prime Miniser Modi for his public leadership. It looks like the event went well. I am only saddened that I couldn't be there. My letter hopefully expressed with deep admiration of Prime Minister Modi and his accomplishments.
Our idea with the World Marketing Summit is to choose each year a national leader who epitomizes the best ideas for advancing their society with democratic values and ideals. I talked to a number of people from India and elsewhere who felt that Prime Minister Modi is doing his best to advance the Common Good in India. We choose a public leader who encourages companies in that country to pursue the triple bottom line of profits, people and the planet.
Meanwhile, many have outraged against Gandhi's hinted allegations on Twitter including Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani who tweeted that it was 'rich' of Gandhi to talk about such things.
The Bharat Ratna was awarded to Jawaharlal Nehru in 1955, Indira Gandhi in 1971 and Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.
The Kotler award was presented by World Marketing Summit (WMS India), which comes under the global WMS Group founded by marketing guru and professor Philip Kotler in 2011. According to its website, it has been giving awards for excellence in marketing to individuals and organisations.
In 2018, it conducted the first WMS India awards called Kotler Excellence in Management Awards. The award ceremony took place on December 14 where GAIL India was one of the winners. The keynote speech was given by NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
The Presidential Award finds no mention on WMS's official website. "They seem to have got people from outside for this award. A separate team by Kotler was part of the selection process. I am not sure who it was," said Professor Pramod Pathak of the IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, who along with Kotler is in-charge of the selection committee for the Management Awards.
According to the website, the WMS Group entered into an agreement with Kotler Impact, which is WMS's own marketing partner and Suslence Research International Institute Pvt Lt. to conduct the Excellence Awards in India for three years. Suslence, according to a media report, is the 'unheard of Aligarh' company that Rahul Gandhi mentioned in his tweet.
