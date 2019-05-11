English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Posts Picture of Himself ‘Fixing’ His Helicopter, Wins Praises Online
Ever since the picture was shared on Gandhi's official Instagram account, netizens have been cheering him and praising his efforts. At least 85,000 people have liked it while thousands have commented as well.
Ever since the picture was shared on Gandhi's official Instagram account, netizens have been cheering him and praising his efforts. At least 85,000 people have liked it while thousands have commented as well.
Loading...
On Friday, Rahul Gandhi, who has been busy campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, posted a picture of himself on Instagram which showed him trying to fix something on his helicopter. His chopper broke down in the Una region of Himachal Pradesh while the Congress President was on his way to rally in Una and Mandi.
However, instead of waiting for others to fix his chopper, Gandhi decided to lend a helping hand.
He posted the picture with the caption, “Good teamwork means all hands to the deck! We had a problem with our helicopter in Una, HP today, that working together we quickly fixed. Nothing serious thankfully.”
Gandhi mentioned that the chopper broke down because of some technical glitches; nevertheless, "teamwork" helped solve the problem quickly.
Ever since the picture was shared on Gandhi's official Instagram account, netizens have been cheering him and praising his efforts. At least 85,000 people have liked it while thousands have commented as well.
In case you missed the picture, here goes:
Himachal Pradesh will be going to poll on May 19, the seventh and final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The results will be declared on May 23rd.
However, instead of waiting for others to fix his chopper, Gandhi decided to lend a helping hand.
He posted the picture with the caption, “Good teamwork means all hands to the deck! We had a problem with our helicopter in Una, HP today, that working together we quickly fixed. Nothing serious thankfully.”
Gandhi mentioned that the chopper broke down because of some technical glitches; nevertheless, "teamwork" helped solve the problem quickly.
Ever since the picture was shared on Gandhi's official Instagram account, netizens have been cheering him and praising his efforts. At least 85,000 people have liked it while thousands have commented as well.
In case you missed the picture, here goes:
Himachal Pradesh will be going to poll on May 19, the seventh and final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The results will be declared on May 23rd.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Row Over Ban On Celebrity Elephant ‘Ramachandran’ At Thrissur Pooram
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Row Over Ban On Celebrity Elephant ‘Ramachandran’ At Thrissur Pooram
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: ZEE5’s Badnam Gali Makes for a Good Mother’s Day Watch
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Royal Purple Dress on Double Date With the Jonas Squad
- US Senators Accuse Amazon of Infringing Parental Consent and Privacy with Alexa
- Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
- Doctors Want Law Banning Sex Determination Tests Gone, Say Don’t Put Onus to Save Girl Child on Us
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results