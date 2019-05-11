Take the pledge to vote

»
Rahul Gandhi Posts Picture of Himself ‘Fixing’ His Helicopter, Wins Praises Online

Ever since the picture was shared on Gandhi's official Instagram account, netizens have been cheering him and praising his efforts. At least 85,000 people have liked it while thousands have commented as well.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
On Friday, Rahul Gandhi, who has been busy campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, posted a picture of himself on Instagram which showed him trying to fix something on his helicopter. His chopper broke down in the Una region of Himachal Pradesh while the Congress President was on his way to rally in Una and Mandi.

However, instead of waiting for others to fix his chopper, Gandhi decided to lend a helping hand.

He posted the picture with the caption, “Good teamwork means all hands to the deck! We had a problem with our helicopter in Una, HP today, that working together we quickly fixed. Nothing serious thankfully.”

Gandhi mentioned that the chopper broke down because of some technical glitches; nevertheless, "teamwork" helped solve the problem quickly.

Ever since the picture was shared on Gandhi's official Instagram account, netizens have been cheering him and praising his efforts. At least 85,000 people have liked it while thousands have commented as well.

In case you missed the picture, here goes:



Himachal Pradesh will be going to poll on May 19, the seventh and final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The results will be declared on May 23rd.
