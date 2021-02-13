Rahul Gandhi Remains Unfazed During Online Session Even as Earthquake Shakes Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remained unfazed during an online session on Friday night and continued to answer questions on a Zoom call, even as an earthquake hit Tajikistan.

Several parts of North India including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand Jammu and Kashmir felt tremors of the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that hit Tajikistan late on Friday night. Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was at the time engages in an online interactive session with political science students of the University of Chicago in the United States.

My interaction with Prof Dipesh Chakrabarty & students of The University of Chicago, Institute of Politics. https://t.co/5OgHVuQEhB— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 12, 2021

The Congress leader was answering questions during the session conducted by historian Dipesh Chakrabarty when the tremors were felt. "By the way, I think there's an earthquake going on," a calm Gandhi was heard saying during the session. "My whole room is shaking. Anyway.." Gandhi said, moving on with his response in a matter-of-fact manner.

The video from the session has been going viral on social media with his fans and followers praising Gandhi for managing to keep his cool even during an earthquake and moving on with the session.

I love how @RahulGandhi went like "btw I think there's an #earthquake, my whole room is shaking" in the middle of his interaction with students of University of Chicago and then just continued with his answer. #InConversationWithRahulGandhi— Hasiba | حسيبة 🌈 #Andolanjivi (@HasibaAmin) February 12, 2021

Tremors shook Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) and were felt as far as Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, continuing for several seconds. There have been no reports of destruction or casualties so far.

Tremors were also reported from Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. In Srinagar, video footage showed panicked people running out of their houses as the ground shook.

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety. https://t.co/8fU8TGQLiE— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 12, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and expressed concern and said he was praying for everyone's safety.