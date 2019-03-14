English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Says Narendra Modi is 'Scared' of Xi Jinping, BJP Trolls Him As 'Chinese Product'
Indians have been trending #BoycottChineseProducts hashtag on social media since China's decision to block India's proposal to list JeM chief Masood Azhar under the UN sanctions regime,
Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a rally (PTI Photo)
With Lok Sabha elections 2019 coming up, social media has turned into a battleground for rival political factions. While the Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition parties are usually at loggerheads on social media platforms, the former's Twitter handle has trolled Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his attack on Narendra Modi's alleged weakness on China.
In a scathing tweet, the BJP likened Gandhi to "Chinese products" that are "confused", not durable, toxic and most of all a threat to the Indian market. Addressing Gandhi, the party wrote "ask your mom how your family ruined our foreign policies. Do some homework please."
The tweet was in response to Gandhi's criticism over the government's response to China's blocking of an initiative to tag Jaish-e Mohammad Chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" by the United Nations Security Council. While India said it was disappointed" with the result, Gandhi wrote that the "weak" PM Modi is "scared of Xi".
He further wrote, "Not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India. NoMo’s China Diplomacy:
1. Swing with Xi in Gujarat 2. Hug Xi in Delhi 3. Bow to Xi in China."
In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday night, India without referring to China directly said that a “member” has placed the proposal on hold. "The 1267 Sanctions Committee, upon completion of the no-objection period on 13 March 2019, wasn't able to come to a decision on the proposal for listing Mohammed Masood Azhar under the UN Sanctions regime, on account of a member placing the proposal on hold.”
Beijing's move on Wednesday came as the Security Council was to take up a resolution on the matter, days after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
After the move, Indians have been trending #BoycottChineseProducts on social in outrage.
