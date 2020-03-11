English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
2-MIN READ

Nostalgia or Secret Message? Rahul Gandhi Shares Old Photo with Scindia and Kamal Nath amid MP Crisis

Rahul Gandhi has left Twitter wondering | Image credit: PTI/Twitter

At the time it was first shared on the day Congress won MP election, the image had been captioned using a famous quote by Leo Tolstoy, 'The two most powerful warriors are patience and time'

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 7:37 PM IST
While Congress scrambles to hold on to power in Madhya Pradesh after the surprise resignation of veteran MP Jyotiradtiya Scindia on Tuesday, a cryptic tweet by party president Rahul Gandhi has left many on social media baffled.

While Scindia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) post quitting Congress after 18 years, was named in the party's list of nine candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, Gandhi or his PR team seems to be suffering from a bout of nostalgia. Or, perhaps, temporary amnesia.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi retweeted an image of himself flanked by Scindia on the left while MP chief minister Kamal Nath stood on the right. The image was first tweeted on Dec 13, 2018 when Congress won the elections in MP and Kamal Nath was elected the CM.

The image had been captioned using a famous quote by Leo Tolstoy, "The two most powerful warriors are patience and time".

While the reason behind the retweet remained unclear, netizens had a field day trying to dissect the meaning of Gandhi's decision to share the image at a time when the departure of Scindia could cause the Congress government to fall. Scindia is an influential leader from MP where 22 Congress MLAs, most of whom loyal to him, have resigned from the assembly in a bid to topple the Kamal Nath-led government.

While some suggested that Gandhi meant the tweet to give send a message to his critics. Others thought he was just sad that his former fellow Congressman left.

So what then could be the reason for the mysterious RT? Perhaps Gandhi is trying to hint that it would take patience and time for the Congress party to heal from this turn of events.

