Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo of Dogs Doing Yoga and Calls it 'New India', No One Knows Why

As the fourth International Day of Yoga progressed on June 21, the entire country was fused in Yoga fever. So much so that even dogs could not stay away from the festivities, evident from photos and videos of army dogs performing asanas along with their trainers that were shared on social media.

While the images of dogs doing yoga unsurprisingly went viral, they seem to have caught the attention of not just ordinary netizens but also Congress President Rahul Gandhi. However, unlike others, Gandhi's tweet was rather cryptic and left observers puzzled.

Tweeting a photo of dogs performing Yoga with their training officers in celebration of Yoga Day, Gandhi wrote "New India". The caption was just that, and many were left wondering what Gandhi meant by "New India".

The image was originally posted by Colonel Aman Anand, Principal Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence. "Army dog unit practicing yoga", Anand wrote.

Army Dog Unit practices Yoga for #YogaDay2019 ... pic.twitter.com/0gRgOwTrhO — Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) June 21, 2019

The original post has over 9,000 likes. Gandhi's post, which was posted barely 30 minutes ago (at the time of writing) already has over 4,000 likes.

What exactly did the Congress chief, who has been in the eye of a media-scrutiny-storm ever since his party was routed in Lok Sabha 2019 elections last month, have on his mind while sharing the photo?

We may never know.