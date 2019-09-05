Here's Why Rahul Gandhi is Thanking Social Media Trolls on Teachers' Day

On Teacher's day, one essentially doesn't always have to express their gratitude towards an academic educator, but can also express this gratitude to all those who have 'taught' them something in life.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seemed to to celebrate September 5th in this way. On Twitter, Rahul Gandhi posted a teacher's day message with a sense of humour.

Thanking his trolls, he said, "I thank all those from whom I’ve learnt, over the years." Without taking any names he further added "That includes the army of social media trolls, some journalists-with-an-agenda & my political adversaries, whose vicious barbs, false propaganda & anger has taught me a lot & made me much stronger."

On #TeachersDay I thank all those from whom I’ve learnt, over the years 🙏That includes the army of social media trolls, some journalists-with-an-agenda & my political adversaries, whose vicious barbs, false propaganda & anger has taught me a lot & made me much stronger 🙏 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 5, 2019

It wasn't just the former Congress President, but Congress' General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who also put out a message onTeacher's Day on Twitter saying, "Every Teacher’s Day I remember my favourite teacher, May Lal. My friend and companion along a shared journey of grief and reconciliation. She lost her daughter but never lost her capacity for kindness and humanity."

Every Teacher’s Day I remember my favourite teacher, May Lal. My friend and companion along a shared journey of grief and reconciliation. She lost her daughter but never lost her capacity for kindness and humanity.#TeachersDay#शिक्षकदिवस — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 5, 2019

Earlier in the day, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had also extended her well wishes to all the teachers through a post on Congress' official account on Twitter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.