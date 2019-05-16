Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi Tried to Mock PM Modi with New Word 'Modilie', But Oxford Dictionary Calls it Fake

The screenshot shows that there are some variations of the world as well; for example, "Modiilying" has been defined as "to lie incessantly and habitually" and the word "Modiliar" can be defined as "to lie without respite".

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 16, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rahul Gandhi Tried to Mock PM Modi with New Word 'Modilie', But Oxford Dictionary Calls it Fake
The screenshot shows that there are some variations of the world as well; for example, "Modiilying" has been defined as "to lie incessantly and habitually" and the word "Modiliar" can be defined as "to lie without respite".
Loading...
On Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi shared a screenshot of what seemed like the Oxford Dictionary website. Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi by sharing a screenshot of the word, "Modilie" which has been defined as "to constantly Modify the truth".

With this screenshot, Gandhi subtly taunted Modi as he has done before by accusing him of lying to the people of the country on for not fulfilling promises he'd made. He wrote, "There’s a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry :)"

The image, from what we can understand, is a photoshopped version of the website, which contain minor differences from the actual version.

The screenshot shows that there are some variations of the world as well; for example, "Modiilying" has been defined as "to lie incessantly and habitually" and the word "Modiliar" can be defined as "to lie without respite".




A lot of Congress supporters commented on the post:




On Thursday, Oxford dictionary replied to Rahul Ganhi's tweet stating that they had proof that such a word did not exist. They wrote, "We can confirm that the image showing the entry ‘Modilie’ is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries."




In fact, numerous BJP supporters also shared screenshots of the website where they had searched for the aforementioned words but had been unable to find it.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram