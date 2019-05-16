Rahul Gandhi Tried to Mock PM Modi with New Word 'Modilie', But Oxford Dictionary Calls it Fake

There’s a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry :) pic.twitter.com/xdBdEUL48r — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 15, 2019

Modilie 😂 OMG this is so cool RaGa. You keep getting better at this... 😎😍 https://t.co/zpaw7T9gYx — Sneha (@sneha2986) May 15, 2019

We can confirm that the image showing the entry ‘Modilie’ is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries. — Oxford Dictionaries (@OxfordWords) May 16, 2019

On Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi shared a screenshot of what seemed like the Oxford Dictionary website. Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi by sharing a screenshot of the word, "Modilie" which has been defined as "to constantly Modify the truth".With this screenshot, Gandhi subtly taunted Modi as he has done before by accusing him of lying to the people of the country on for not fulfilling promises he'd made. He wrote, "There’s a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry :)"The image, from what we can understand, is a photoshopped version of the website, which contain minor differences from the actual version.The screenshot shows that there are some variations of the world as well; for example, "Modiilying" has been defined as "to lie incessantly and habitually" and the word "Modiliar" can be defined as "to lie without respite".A lot of Congress supporters commented on the post:On Thursday, Oxford dictionary replied to Rahul Ganhi's tweet stating that they had proof that such a word did not exist. They wrote, "We can confirm that the image showing the entry ‘Modilie’ is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries."In fact, numerous BJP supporters also shared screenshots of the website where they had searched for the aforementioned words but had been unable to find it.