Rahul Gandhi's 'Khatam' Speech During Election Rally is Now a Viral Meme

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was addressing an election rally in Maharashtra’s Latur region, when he spoke about the Narendra Modi government and the "Make in India" scheme. Little did Gandhi know that his words would soon become a viral meme.

During his address, Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi and the scheme in question and said that it had failed to take off. He then proceeded to say that it is time to say goodbye to the scheme in a sarcastic manner. “(Make in India) khattam (finsihed), bye-bye, tata, good-bye, gaya (gone),” he said.

This particular line has now become viral on social media, with several hilarious memes flooding our timelines. And it's amusing to see how apt some of these memes really are.

Watch the video of Rahul Gandhi's speech here:

This triggered a meme fest which has LOLing:

When you have fever and you search symptoms on Google. Google be like :~ pic.twitter.com/0BYIqHXp7K — HowDareYou (@maza_kiya) October 14, 2019

After last exampic.twitter.com/LcALIqJE5E — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) October 13, 2019

