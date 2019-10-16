Rahul Gandhi's 'Khatam' Speech During Election Rally is Now a Viral Meme
Rahul Gandhi was addressing an election rally in Maharashtra’s Latur region, when he spoke about the Narendra Modi government and the "Make in India" scheme.
Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was addressing an election rally in Maharashtra’s Latur region, when he spoke about the Narendra Modi government and the "Make in India" scheme. Little did Gandhi know that his words would soon become a viral meme.
During his address, Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi and the scheme in question and said that it had failed to take off. He then proceeded to say that it is time to say goodbye to the scheme in a sarcastic manner. “(Make in India) khattam (finsihed), bye-bye, tata, good-bye, gaya (gone),” he said.
This particular line has now become viral on social media, with several hilarious memes flooding our timelines. And it's amusing to see how apt some of these memes really are.
Watch the video of Rahul Gandhi's speech here:
चांद पर जाना अच्छी बात है, चांद पर दो दिन में नहीं पहुंचा गया। उसमें सालों की मेहनत है। मगर, चांद पर पहुंचने से भूखे को रोटी नहीं मिलेगी, उसके लिए रोजगार देना पड़ेगा। रोजगार की बात करनी पड़ेगी : श्री @RahulGandhi #RahulLaiBhari pic.twitter.com/6JHcswfoF2
— Congress (@INCIndia) October 13, 2019
This triggered a meme fest which has LOLing:
msg *salary credited*
after 2 days: pic.twitter.com/9ujGEwc0X1
— 🐇 (@firkey_) October 13, 2019
When you have fever and you search symptoms on Google.
Google be like :~ pic.twitter.com/0BYIqHXp7K
— HowDareYou (@maza_kiya) October 14, 2019
Gambhir: Bhai mera career...
Dhoni: pic.twitter.com/1WU0jj5Wkr
— Chota Don (@choga_don) October 13, 2019
Sunday? pic.twitter.com/xHegiGxh2g
— Shash (@pokershash) October 13, 2019
After last exampic.twitter.com/LcALIqJE5E
— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) October 13, 2019
