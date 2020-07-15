Rahul or Tharoor? Ashok Gehlot's Dig at Sachin Pilot's 'Good English' Makes Twitter Go on Guessing Game

Rajasthan has been the latest on Congress' long list of political misadventures and rollercoaster rides. The Congress government there, led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, is on a shaky ground after deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's rebellion. The situation in Rajasthan is Congress' dreaded deja vu of what happened few months ago on Madhya Pradesh after Jyotiraditya Scindia switched sides to join the BJP.

There have been statements, allegations, clarifications, rebuttals and counter attacks. On Wednesday afternoon, Gehlot once again made an attack on Pilot whose act of coup threw the party in another crisis situation. But of all things that Gehlot could talk about, he chose Pilot's looks, eloquence and media presence to attack the disgruntled leader.

Speaking good English, giving good bytes and being handsome isn't everything. What is inside your heart for the country, your ideology, policies, and commitment, everything is considered: Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/xHS5WzajWb — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

Generation gap resonated through the words. However, Twitter was quick enough to make witty reactions to it and since Congress has a record of good looking, English speaking leaders, Twitterati made sly remarks. 'Is he talking about Shashi Tharoor? Or is it Rahul Gandhi?' people remarked.

Direct attack on Rahul Gandhi by Gehlot — Niranjan (@The_Saffron_Guy) July 15, 2020

Shashi Tharoor after reading this.... pic.twitter.com/ysTRwxHnNC — ajinkya (@ajinkyatrue) July 15, 2020

This old man is taking digs on Shashi Tharoor. Isn’t it against party discipline? — Harshil Mehta હર્ષિલ મહેતા (@MehHarshil) July 15, 2020

Hey Rahul, Are you listening ? https://t.co/5lHXhYo2cg — Sandeep Gadwe (@gadwe_sandeep) July 15, 2020

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also asked Pilot to show his strength and express his support for the party instead of appearing to hobnob with the BJP. "We've seen Sachin Pilot's statement that he won't join the BJP. I'd like to tell him that if you don't want that, then immediately come out of the security cover of the BJP's Haryana government, stop all conversations with them and come back to your home in Jaipur," said Surjewala.

Day after being sacked as deputy chief minister, Sachin Pilot today reiterated that he is not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha, who was suspended for 'anti-party activities' after supporting Pilot, said that the 'battle has just begun'.