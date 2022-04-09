Rahul Tewatia Stunned Punjab Kings With Two Sixes and Twitter Had a Field Day With Memes

Punjab Kings set a steep target of 190 on the board at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Shubman Gill, the opening batter from the Gujarat Titans’ camp, missed out on a well-deserved century, scoring a splendid 96 to keep the all-new franchise in the run chase. But it all came down to the last 6 deliveries of the thrilling encounter of IPL 2022 on Friday night. 18 were needed off the last over bowled by Odean Smith and the equation subsequently came down to 12 runs required off 2 balls. Rahul Tewatia, facing the last two deliveries of the clash, smacked two maximums to pull off an incredible heist against PBKS.
IPL fans all across were stunned and understandably so. Soon Rahul Tewatia trended on the microblogging site Twitter as viewers, who had witnessed the improbable, came out with plenty of memes.
#Tewatia was not a fluke 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/DHup5w8cO1— Cricket wala ladka (@cricketwalaldka) April 8, 2022
Tonight's dressing room's condition #Tewatia pic.twitter.com/fT1yaojyFS— Yash (@Yashrajput027) April 8, 2022
Rahul tewatia saw cottrell in odeon smith #GTvsPBKS #tewatia pic.twitter.com/J2ZBlB24xa— Nitesh Sharma (@Nitesh27062000) April 8, 2022
punjab kings fans watching #tewatia snatching victory from their mouth #GTvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/7yc7bQL1K3— ABINASH KATOCH ॐ (@_Katoch_) April 8, 2022
#GTvPBKS #PBKSvGT #GujaratTitans #tewatia .Tewatia to Gujrat Squad ; pic.twitter.com/h7E1sss6zP— Ambuj 🇮🇳 (@ambuj_jii) April 8, 2022
#GT welcoming the new Finisher #Tewatia the Boss #GTvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/vOrQKotBD0— JEETU (@Jitendra0917) April 8, 2022
History repeats itself…Rahul Tewatia 💥#GTvsPBKS|#tewatia #GujaratTitans pic.twitter.com/483FJyl680— Cric kid (@ritvik5_) April 8, 2022
Whenever #Tewatia play against Punjab. pic.twitter.com/pT3EQRdFaj— प्रfull (@PrafullYaduvan2) April 8, 2022
Season changed but the epic finishing of #Tewatia remains the same . What a match dude , literally the best of this season !#IPL2022 || #GujaratTitans || #PunjabKings || #RahulTewatia || #Miller pic.twitter.com/vdtnSzDOkU— ʀᴀʜᴜʟ ꜱɪɴɢʜ ʀᴀᴊᴘᴜᴛ ⁽ ᴰᴸᴾ ⁾ (@DlpTweets_) April 8, 2022
Sheldon Cottrell somewhere! #GTvsPBKS #PBKSvsGT #Tewatia pic.twitter.com/DUHMOkQQ25— Abhishek Tripathi (@abhithecomic) April 8, 2022
Two minute silence for those who missed today's match. 😌#GTvsPBKS #Tewatia pic.twitter.com/ugRgcNdTD0— Akash Raj (@iamnotvkohli) April 8, 2022
#Tewatia to other batsmen when he sees West Indian bowler in IPL : pic.twitter.com/JsFr0kFVID— UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) April 8, 2022
Rahul Tewatia leaving Punjab team behind pic.twitter.com/5A98f7cfBn— Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) April 8, 2022
Thank you #RajasthanRoyals for producing this GEM#Tewatia #PBKSvsGT pic.twitter.com/wzBO0jhn3b— Vishesh Monga (@infinitevishesh) April 8, 2022
Smith to #Tewatia pic.twitter.com/DGChF0VjpB— Aman 🔆 (@NoobMaster63) April 8, 2022
Punjab team facing Rahul Tewatia pic.twitter.com/dSyIDKzkR8— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 8, 2022
#Tewatia be like #GTvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/P4cCiaCUyq— Navin Mishra (@NavinMishra2420) April 8, 2022
Mout aa jaye magar mere desh ke kisi bhi bowler ke saamne Tewatia na aaye! pic.twitter.com/yhTWGMifVc— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 8, 2022
#Tewatia in the last over 🔥#PBKSvGT #GTvsPBKS #GTvPBKS pic.twitter.com/kXZ3Bgccr8— Siju Moothedath💯 (@SijuMoothedath) April 8, 2022
Mayank Agarwal seeing Odean Smith's throw in the last over pic.twitter.com/0L4IujXnbc— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 8, 2022
Rahul Tewatia after seeing a Windies bowler #Tewatia #PBKSvGT #PBKSvsGT #PBKS #GTvPBKS pic.twitter.com/2bsolrupXd— Adit Jain (@thenameisadit) April 8, 2022
No one tewatia waiting for PKBS +Westindian bowler 😂 😂 😂 #Tewatia pic.twitter.com/e2OwkfKdiT— Bd.Copper (@copper_bd) April 8, 2022
Earlier, Punjab Kings posted a stiff total of 189/9 against Gujarat Titans in game 16 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Their innings was powered by Liam Livingstone who hit another fifty. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan grabbed a three-for to jolt Punjab but Rahul Chahar batted brilliantly to take Punjab to a par total.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.