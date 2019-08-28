Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Railway Authorities Go 'Bananas' Over Cleanliness, Ban Sale of Fruit at Lucknow Station

Railway authorities have also warned that anyone found breaching the ban will face strict action, including a penalty.

IANS

Updated:August 28, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Railway Authorities Go 'Bananas' Over Cleanliness, Ban Sale of Fruit at Lucknow Station
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo Courtesy: Reuters)
Loading...

Railway authorities in Lucknow seem to have gone bananas over cleanliness. Believing that banana peels spread filth, authorities have banned the sale of the fruit at the Charbagh Railway Station.

Authorities have also warned that anyone found breaching the ban will face strict action, including a penalty.

The move hasn't gone down well with the vendors and travellers.

"I have not sold bananas for the last 5 to 6 days. The administration has banned its sale. Earlier, poor people use to buy bananas as most other fruits are expensive," said a vendor at Charbagh station.

"Bananas are the cheapest, healthiest and safest fruit that one can consume while travelling. It is absurd to say that bananas create filth. If that is true then one should ban toilets also because the maximum filth is generated there. Water bottles and packed snacks should also be banned," said Arvind Nagar, who commutes daily by train between Lucknow and Kanpur.

He said that banana peels are organic and harmless for the environment, besides being a cheap source of nutrition for the poor.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram