Railway Authorities Go 'Bananas' Over Cleanliness, Ban Sale of Fruit at Lucknow Station
Railway authorities have also warned that anyone found breaching the ban will face strict action, including a penalty.
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo Courtesy: Reuters)
Railway authorities in Lucknow seem to have gone bananas over cleanliness. Believing that banana peels spread filth, authorities have banned the sale of the fruit at the Charbagh Railway Station.
Authorities have also warned that anyone found breaching the ban will face strict action, including a penalty.
The move hasn't gone down well with the vendors and travellers.
"I have not sold bananas for the last 5 to 6 days. The administration has banned its sale. Earlier, poor people use to buy bananas as most other fruits are expensive," said a vendor at Charbagh station.
"Bananas are the cheapest, healthiest and safest fruit that one can consume while travelling. It is absurd to say that bananas create filth. If that is true then one should ban toilets also because the maximum filth is generated there. Water bottles and packed snacks should also be banned," said Arvind Nagar, who commutes daily by train between Lucknow and Kanpur.
He said that banana peels are organic and harmless for the environment, besides being a cheap source of nutrition for the poor.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault Triber MPV Launched in India at Rs 4.95 Lakh
- Salman Khan Gifts Viral Singing Sensation Ranu Mondal a House, Offers Dabangg 3 Song
- Priyanka Chopra Morphing This Awkward Nick Jonas Pic is Fitting Tribute to Love
- Salman Khan Says 'Big Thank You' to Fans With Throwback Pic As He Clocks 31 Years in Bollywood
- Apple Will Donate to Preserve And Restore Amazon Rainforest as Fires Still Burn