Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Photos of Snow-clad Srinagar Railway Station

Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, recently shared pictures of Nowgam Railway Station or Srinagar Railway Station covered in a fresh blanket of snow. The photos depict a serene and white ambience created by the snowfall that has been active in the valley for the last three days. The minister, while sharing the pictures of the station, in the caption, wrote the famous lines written by poet Amir Khusrau. The lines, uttered by the poet in awe of the magnificence of Kashmir valley, said, “Gar Firdaus Bar Ruye Zami Ast, Hami Asto Hami Asto Hami Ast (If there is paradise on Earth, it’s here, it’s here, it’s here).” The caption couples the pictures shared by Vaishnaw perfectly. Take a look:

The images have racked up close to 12500 likes and garnered various reactions from netizens. One user stated that the show must go on, despite the changing phases of life, just like seasons.

Oh! Beautiful. Our day to day life changes as season changes, colours of nature changes but the show must go on.— Kishor 🇮🇳 (@pkranajit) January 10, 2022

According to one user, the pictures look like drawings.

Wow !! It actually looks like drawing 👌.. Awesome clicks !!— Rucha Bhutada (@RuchaBhutada) January 9, 2022

“Wow, that is awesome! Mind-blowing… I just can’t believe my eyes,” wrote another.

Wow that's awesome ! Mind-blowing… just can't believe my eyes !Congratulations 👏👏 thankyou for the informative and blessed share !Good wishes and God bless 🙏 !— 🇮🇳 SUN_JOY 🇮🇳 (@Sanjay89741853) January 9, 2022

To this person, the Srinagar Railway Station looks like a station from Switzerland.

It is Switzerland's Railway station in India— Lalit Chouhan (@LalitCh08357555) January 10, 2022

Some thought-provoking lines about snowflakes and nature also made their way to the picture through one user.

"Snowflakes are one of nature's most fragile things, but just look what they can do when they stick together."If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere. 😍 — Priyomjit Das (@das_priyomjit) January 10, 2022

The regions up north received fresh batches of snow earlier this week. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained inaccessible for three days before being cleared up for a smooth traffic flow on Tuesday. The national highway was blocked due to heavy snowfall and unprecedented landslides, and debris hijacking the tarmac.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), earlier on Friday, issued a red alert for the valley of Kashmir stating the possibility of very heavy snowfall, with noticeable probabilities of an avalanche. As a result, most flight operations were delayed or terminated after the alert was issued in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.