Railway Ministry's Photos of Old Pamban Bridge Offer 'Exhilarating Views'

The Ministry of Railways shared amazing photos of the old Pamban Bridge on Twitter. Taking to social media, the ministry of railways, on Wednesday, posted a group of photos of the old Pamban bridge along with glimpses of the new bridge. The bridge connects Rameswaram island with the mainland in Tamil Nadu.

Magnificent Blue Sky complementing Great Pamban Bridge!Exhilarating views of the Rameswaram-Madurai passenger train passing through the old bridge, the piers of under-construction new Pamban Bridge(Tamil Nadu) are also visible. pic.twitter.com/etIR5P5ZBp — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 16, 2022

While sharing the photos, the ministry wrote, “Magnificent Blue Sky complementing Great Pamban Bridge! Exhilarating views of the Rameswaram-Madurai passenger train passing through the old bridge, the piers of under-construction new Pamban Bridge (Tamil Nadu) are also visible.”

Many users commented on the tweet with excitement and surprise. One of the users said that this route is on his bucket list whereas another one showed his desire to see more of the past. Various users praised the scenic beauty and said what a view it is.

For the unversed, it has been said that the old Pamban bridge was built in 1914 and was India’s first sea bridge. It was the longest existing bridge till 2010 after which the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, Maharashtra got the title. It took three years to complete the construction. The old Pamban bridge is a conventional bridge that has a double-leaf bascule that can be raised to let ships and other vessels pass through it.

Now, the government is replacing the old bridge with a new 2 km long bridge. The new bridge will rise vertically above to allow small ships to pass through the sea easily.

Earlier, the Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared the images of the new bridge which was expected to become functional by March this year.

New Pamban Bridge, India’s first vertical lift Railway sea bridge. Target #Infra4India March 2022. pic.twitter.com/8HnqnIFW3W— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 6, 2021

The new bridge will be three metres taller than the current one and will have 101 piers. The foundation of the bridge was laid in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The cost of the new bridge is around Rs. 280 crores.

