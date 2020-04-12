Railways Gets 20 Litres of Camel Milk from Rajasthan for Special Child in Mumbai

New Delhi: The Indian Railways which has deployed its manpower for transporting essential items across the country, has transported 20 litres of camel milk to a family in Mumbai after a woman complained about its non-availability for her three-and-a-half-year-old autistic child, who is allergic to goat, cow and buffalo milk.

The good work of the Indian Railways came to light when senior IPS officer Arun Bothra tweeted about it.

"20 litres camel milk reached Mumbai by train last night. The family has kindly shared part of it with another needy person in the city. Thanking Tarun Jain, CPTM, North-West Railways, who ensured an unscheduled halt to pick the container," Bothra said in a tweet.

Renu Kumari, the mother of the child, had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet, in which she highlighted her son's plight.

"Sir I have a 3.5-year old child suffering from autism and severe food allergies. He survives on Camel Milk and limited quantity of pulses. When lockdown started I didn't have enough camel milk to last this long. Help me get Camel Milk or its powder from Sadri (Rajasthan)," she had said in the tweet.

When contacted, Chief Passenger Traffic Manager, North Western Railway (NWR), Tarun Jain, said that he came to know about the matter after IPS officer Bothra tweeted about it.

Jain said he immediately discussed the issue with senior officials in Rajasthan's Ajmer. And then it was decided that the special parcel cargo train running between Ludhiana and Bandra in Mumbai will be made to stop at the Rajasthan's Falna station despite it not being a stoppage to pick the package of milk for delivery to the family in Mumbai.

Jain said that after taking permission from the appropriate authority, the train was stopped and the camel milk was delivered to the woman at Bandra.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to twitter to hail the role of the railway officials in ensuring the essential item is delivered to the family in Mumbai.

"Railways to the Rescue: Acting proactively on a mother's request to PM Narendra Modiji, Railways delivers 20 litres of camel milk for the well being of her autistic child, from Falna in Rajasthan to Mumbai," Goyal tweeted.

Following the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the Indian Railways has suspended all passenger, mail and express train services to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Only freight and special parcel trains are running to ensure the supply of essential items.

