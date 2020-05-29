BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Railways Give Sanitary Pads to Migrants on Shramik Trains in Moradabad on Menstrual Hygiene Day

Railway worker distributing sanitary napkin in Shramik train.

Railway worker distributing sanitary napkin in Shramik train.

The initiative was to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene among women travelling on the special trains run by the government.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 2:06 PM IST
Share this:

On occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day on Thursday, the Railways employees on distributed sanitary napkins to the passengers in Shramik special trains for migrant workers at Moradabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative was to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene among women travelling on the special trains run by the government amid the nation-wide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the ANI reported.

"We have trained our female employees for dealing with problems being faced by women travelling in Shramik special trains. On Thursday, our employees distributed sanitary napkins to all the female passengers travelling by these special trains," Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager of Indian Railways, was quoted as saying.

Dr Sushma Rathi, a gynaecologist at the Railway Hospital, said: "Although women are still hesitant about menstruation and menstrual hygiene it is important for them to be educated about it."


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading