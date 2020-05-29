Railways Give Sanitary Pads to Migrants on Shramik Trains in Moradabad on Menstrual Hygiene Day

On occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day on Thursday, the Railways employees on distributed sanitary napkins to the passengers in Shramik special trains for migrant workers at Moradabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative was to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene among women travelling on the special trains run by the government amid the nation-wide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the ANI reported.

"We have trained our female employees for dealing with problems being faced by women travelling in Shramik special trains. On Thursday, our employees distributed sanitary napkins to all the female passengers travelling by these special trains," Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager of Indian Railways, was quoted as saying.

Dr Sushma Rathi, a gynaecologist at the Railway Hospital, said: "Although women are still hesitant about menstruation and menstrual hygiene it is important for them to be educated about it."

