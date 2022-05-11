Railways Introduces Baby Berth in Train on Mother’s Day But Netizens Have Doubts

Indian Railways commemorated Mother’s Day in quite an interesting way. A coach in one of the trains in the Lucknow division of the Northern Railway was equipped with a baby berth. Aiming at the facilitation of mothers travelling in the train, Indian Railways adjoined an extra, comparatively smaller berth beside it. The move garnered mixed reactions from people on social media. While many applauded the idea and praised Indian Railways, some pointed out the flaws in, and the inadequacy of, the baby berth. On May 9, Northern Railways announced the introduction of a baby berth on an “experimental basis” in one of the trains running under the Lucknow division. The seat is claimed to be foldable and stated to be secured with a stopper. Take a look:

On Mother's Day, Lucknow Divn of N.Rly. introduced a baby berth on experimental basis in Coach No.194129/B4, berth No 12 & 60. This will facilitate mothers travelling with their babies.The fitted baby seat is foldable & secured with a stopper. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/4jNEtchuVh— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) May 9, 2022

Following the tweet by Northern Railways, the Divisional Railway Manager of the Lucknow Division too shared the tweet.

Happy Mother's Day.A baby berth has been introduced in Coach no 194129/ B4, berth no 12 & 60 in Lucknow Mail, to facilitate mothers traveling with their baby. Fitted baby seat is foldable about hinge and is secured with a stopper. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia @GM_NRly pic.twitter.com/w5xZFJYoy1— DRM Lucknow NR (@drm_lko) May 8, 2022

Here’s when both the tweets started receiving a mixed lot of reactions from the netizens. Some users complimented the initiative, most of whom were mothers themselves.

The thought behind the intiative is laudable.As a mother, though, I always kept my child on the inner side of the berth, never the outer side.Minor observation…#justsaying https://t.co/RqJ7820EYZ— Renuka Mishra (@renukamishra67) May 10, 2022

Please do it for all trains, being a mother I also want to feel comfortable with my baby while traveling— Richa Choudhary (@RichaSchoudhary) May 9, 2022

KUDOS nice thought implemented looking forward in all trains hopefully— Satish (@Satish51856009) May 10, 2022

Superb Initiative from Railways. This was the need of hour. Please ensure the mother and child gets this seat when the booking is done so that mother and child gets the maximum benefit. Once again a superb Mother's Day gift from Railways. Looking forward to see it in all trains.— Rushabh Saiya (@Rockingrush) May 9, 2022

As quickly as it garnered appreciation, came the stringent analyses, as users threw light on the flaws that the baby berth contained. “Baby berth towards the edge? Bad design. There is a risk of the baby falling down,” wrote one user.

Another user said that introducing this idea will only lead to more chaos, and less space. Another user chimed in with the “bad design” comment and said, “Need redesigning of the position of Baby berth. It should be on the inside (wall side) position and parent/mother on the outside of this extended berth.”

One user came with suggestions to add “additional piping” to make the berth safer.

Very good initiative. But the stopper seems to be big enough for the baby to fall off when it rolls while sleeping. Please ensure additional pipings are welded within the stopper to fill the gap. Thank you.— Sudhanva P Joshi (@sudhanvapjoshi) May 9, 2022

Maybe the Indian Railways suspected this garnering criticism and thus rolled it out on an experimental basis. Full marks for initiative though, right?

