Home » News » Buzz » Railways Introduces Baby Berth in Train on Mother’s Day But Netizens Have Doubts
6-MIN READ

Railways Introduces Baby Berth in Train on Mother’s Day But Netizens Have Doubts

Railways Introduces Baby Berth in Train on Mother’s Day. (Image: Twitter)

Railways Introduces Baby Berth in Train on Mother's Day. (Image: Twitter)

The move garnered mixed reactions from people on social media.

Buzz Staff

Indian Railways commemorated Mother’s Day in quite an interesting way. A coach in one of the trains in the Lucknow division of the Northern Railway was equipped with a baby berth. Aiming at the facilitation of mothers travelling in the train, Indian Railways adjoined an extra, comparatively smaller berth beside it. The move garnered mixed reactions from people on social media. While many applauded the idea and praised Indian Railways, some pointed out the flaws in, and the inadequacy of, the baby berth. On May 9, Northern Railways announced the introduction of a baby berth on an “experimental basis” in one of the trains running under the Lucknow division. The seat is claimed to be foldable and stated to be secured with a stopper. Take a look:

Following the tweet by Northern Railways, the Divisional Railway Manager of the Lucknow Division too shared the tweet.

Here’s when both the tweets started receiving a mixed lot of reactions from the netizens. Some users complimented the initiative, most of whom were mothers themselves.

As quickly as it garnered appreciation, came the stringent analyses, as users threw light on the flaws that the baby berth contained. “Baby berth towards the edge? Bad design. There is a risk of the baby falling down,” wrote one user.

Another user said that introducing this idea will only lead to more chaos, and less space. Another user chimed in with the “bad design” comment and said, “Need redesigning of the position of Baby berth. It should be on the inside (wall side) position and parent/mother on the outside of this extended berth.”

One user came with suggestions to add “additional piping” to make the berth safer.

Maybe the Indian Railways suspected this garnering criticism and thus rolled it out on an experimental basis. Full marks for initiative though, right?

Buzz Staff

first published:May 11, 2022, 16:29 IST

first published:May 11, 2022, 16:29 IST