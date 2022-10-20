CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'Rain Has Won': India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Could Be a Washout and Fans are Tearing Up

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Anurag Verma

Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 11:34 IST

Melbourne | Australia

Rain may ruin the 23rd October T20 World Cup fixture between India and Pakistan. (File image)

Will India-Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 fixture at the MCG on 23 October be abandoned due to rain? Cricket fans are anxious.

Well, well, well. The news that is coming from the weather reports around Melbourne where arch-rivals India and Pakistan are to meet on 23rd October in a highly-anticipated T20 World Cup fixture is not good. Rain may not only cause a delay but could also very well washout the fixture altogether. Accuweather shows that the Australian metropolis is all set to enter a wet spell from October 21 onwards. By the way, there is also 65 percent chances of rain on that day.

There is a 96% chance that it might rain on October 21 (Friday) and the same weather might remain on October 22 (Saturday). The city is also expected to receive heavy rainfall on October 23 (Sunday). In any case, there will be 100% cloud cover which might help the seamers to obtain some swing and seam from the Melbourne track.

Fans from both nations are now constantly checking on their weather apps to see if the rain gods will have a change of mind on Sunday.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma-Babar Azam’s ‘Couple’ Photoshoot ahead of T20 World Cup is a Meme Goldmine

The match will be third such meeting between the arch-rivals in less than two months after they recently met in Asia Cup not once, but twice. Nevertheless, the recent political tensions between the two country may heat up the rivalry between the fans especially after Jay Shah’s Asia Cup 2023 remarks.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here

