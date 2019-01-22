Raincoat or Sweater? Delhi Rains Leave People Confused as Heavy Downpour Continues in NCR
As it continues raining in Delhi for the second day in a row, citizens share their #DelhiRains experiences.
Photo credits: @imArtiSharma | @jasuja | @aSoulRebellion / Twitter
The sky was overcast with clouds and remained dark till 9 AM as heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms lashed the city for the second day in a row.
Parts of the Delhi-NCR region also received hailstorms along with heavy winds brought down the temperature.
Following the rains, cab rates went up, waterlogging was reported in several areas and traffic was affected too.
Delhiites soon took to Twitter to share the photos of the dark sky and the hailstorm, as the winter rainfall left them perplexed.
What is this madness!! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/fIU0ZR9XIT
— Sandy Singh (@SandySpeaks19) January 22, 2019
Good Morning Beautiful People 💖 Ye din mein itna Andhera kyun hai bhai? #DilliKiSardi with #DelhiRains and Romantic Songs 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Eo8v2m6VnS — Prerna (@miss_cherished) January 22, 2019
Delhi confused what to wear Raincoat or sweater #DelhiRains Also whter it's a day or night this time. pic.twitter.com/iOrKG7y02L
— Enigmatic (@HR_Evangelist) January 22, 2019
Good morning..... The first heavy rain of this winter #GurugramRains #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/sHJKVHyMTr — SHANI VERMA (@shaniverma12) January 22, 2019
दिल्ली में बदला मौसम का मिजाज#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/hfbKsPU5rb
— Gaurav Kumar Sharma (@The_Gaurav_inc) January 22, 2019
The strangest morning in Delhi....dark thunder rain.... It feels like night... — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) January 22, 2019
A great rainfall in my Delhi.
Of course it is blessings of god.#rain pic.twitter.com/g3kdzhWHW8
— RK IN🇮🇳 (@rkkgurjar) January 22, 2019
Guess what time it is in Delhi? #delhirains #NOFILTER inclement weather will only lead to more people falling sick. Every single Delhi person I know is either sick or has someone in the family whose sick. Horrible #DelhiPollution only contributes further to the decline of health pic.twitter.com/ZVNJYXkyA5 — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) January 22, 2019
When 9AM is like this, it means its time to bunk officeschool #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/wsmC7t4jlE
— Shashank Thakur (@tshashank34) January 22, 2019
It's 8.45 AM... And pouring! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/njSGFI10Jg — Sumantra Sen (@Sumantra5) January 22, 2019
At Kashmiri Gate Station! #DelhiRains in full swing! pic.twitter.com/Fqk8SmAqvO
— Sharad Bharadva (@sharadbharadva) January 22, 2019
Looks like night in #Delhi and NCR. Dense clouds with scattered #rains. On and off rains are expected until afternoon. #DelhiRain @SkymetWeather pic.twitter.com/0yKhyodS9H — Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) January 22, 2019
Even a low intensity downpour can trigger #waterlogging in Noida. It's near Global Indian Public school. #TuesdayMorning #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/peQNSYNozN
— Vishwas Dass (@VishwasDass) January 22, 2019
Good Morning Delhi !#DelhiRains #Hailstorm pic.twitter.com/u0H0AnsumT — Aniket अनिकेत 🇮🇳 (@aSoulRebellion) January 22, 2019
I hate winter rains...not the right time 😩#DelhiRains
— Amy (@Potatotatata) January 22, 2019
There were memes as well!
Wo koi bahar bheegne ki halat me khada raha, usko office jaana jaroori hai kya?#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/xdi6rpaNly — Rohit Sharma (@imWrong45) January 22, 2019
Delhiites to the Sun. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/wN7knsMqn1— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 22, 2019
A Twitter user quoted the pollution index and explained how the rains affected the air pollution, "This doesn’t mean the pollution production has reduced, only the existing pollution has been watered down."
@AQI_India monitors showing lowered levels of #AirPollution in #Delhi right now because of the continuous #rain since the last 12 hours. This doesn’t mean the pollution production has reduced, only the existing pollution has been watered down. pic.twitter.com/xZTItdJvlk
— New Delhi Nature Society (@NDNS_HQ) January 22, 2019
An IMD official said the night temperature is expected to rise while the days are expected to get colder with the rain.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Professor, Doctor and a Businessman Met on Twitter - Anonymously
- Bajaj Auto Launches New Brand Identity as 'The World’s Favourite Indian'
- Good News: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Film Gets a New Release Date, Check Out
- France Fines Google €50 Million For Violating Data Privacy Rules As Defined by The GDPR
- Margrethe Vestager, Silicon Valley's Nemesis at EU, to Lay Out Long Term Plan to Scrutinise Tech Companies
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s