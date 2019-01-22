LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Raincoat or Sweater? Delhi Rains Leave People Confused as Heavy Downpour Continues in NCR

As it continues raining in Delhi for the second day in a row, citizens share their #DelhiRains experiences.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
Raincoat or Sweater? Delhi Rains Leave People Confused as Heavy Downpour Continues in NCR
Photo credits: @imArtiSharma | @jasuja | @aSoulRebellion / Twitter
Marking the second day, heavy rainfalls continued pouring in the national capital region on Tuesday.

The sky was overcast with clouds and remained dark till 9 AM as heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms lashed the city for the second day in a row.

Parts of the Delhi-NCR region also received hailstorms along with heavy winds brought down the temperature.

Following the rains, cab rates went up, waterlogging was reported in several areas and traffic was affected too.

Delhiites soon took to Twitter to share the photos of the dark sky and the hailstorm, as the winter rainfall left them perplexed.














































There were memes as well!






A Twitter user quoted the pollution index and explained how the rains affected the air pollution, "This doesn’t mean the pollution production has reduced, only the existing pollution has been watered down."





An IMD official said the night temperature is expected to rise while the days are expected to get colder with the rain.

