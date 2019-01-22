Raincoat or Sweater? Delhi Rains Leave People Confused as Heavy Downpour Continues in NCR

Good Morning Beautiful People 💖 Ye din mein itna Andhera kyun hai bhai? #DilliKiSardi with #DelhiRains and Romantic Songs 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Eo8v2m6VnS — Prerna (@miss_cherished) January 22, 2019



Delhi confused what to wear Raincoat or sweater #DelhiRains Also whter it's a day or night this time. pic.twitter.com/iOrKG7y02L

— Enigmatic (@HR_Evangelist) January 22, 2019

The strangest morning in Delhi....dark thunder rain.... It feels like night... — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) January 22, 2019



A great rainfall in my Delhi.

Of course it is blessings of god.#rain pic.twitter.com/g3kdzhWHW8

— RK IN🇮🇳 (@rkkgurjar) January 22, 2019

Guess what time it is in Delhi? #delhirains #NOFILTER inclement weather will only lead to more people falling sick. Every single Delhi person I know is either sick or has someone in the family whose sick. Horrible #DelhiPollution only contributes further to the decline of health pic.twitter.com/ZVNJYXkyA5 — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) January 22, 2019



When 9AM is like this, it means its time to bunk officeschool #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/wsmC7t4jlE

— Shashank Thakur (@tshashank34) January 22, 2019

Looks like night in #Delhi and NCR. Dense clouds with scattered #rains. On and off rains are expected until afternoon. #DelhiRain @SkymetWeather pic.twitter.com/0yKhyodS9H — Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) January 22, 2019



Even a low intensity downpour can trigger #waterlogging in Noida. It's near Global Indian Public school. #TuesdayMorning #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/peQNSYNozN

— Vishwas Dass (@VishwasDass) January 22, 2019



I hate winter rains...not the right time 😩#DelhiRains

— Amy (@Potatotatata) January 22, 2019

Wo koi bahar bheegne ki halat me khada raha, usko office jaana jaroori hai kya?#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/xdi6rpaNly — Rohit Sharma (@imWrong45) January 22, 2019



@AQI_India monitors showing lowered levels of #AirPollution in #Delhi right now because of the continuous #rain since the last 12 hours. This doesn’t mean the pollution production has reduced, only the existing pollution has been watered down. pic.twitter.com/xZTItdJvlk

— New Delhi Nature Society (@NDNS_HQ) January 22, 2019

Marking the second day, heavy rainfalls continued pouring in the national capital region on Tuesday.The sky was overcast with clouds and remained dark till 9 AM as heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms lashed the city for the second day in a row.Parts of the Delhi-NCR region also received hailstorms along with heavy winds brought down the temperature.Following the rains, cab rates went up, waterlogging was reported in several areas and traffic was affected too.Delhiites soon took to Twitter to share the photos of the dark sky and the hailstorm, as the winter rainfall left them perplexed.There were memes as well!A Twitter user quoted the pollution index and explained how the rains affected the air pollution, "This doesn’t mean the pollution production has reduced, only the existing pollution has been watered down."An IMD official said the night temperature is expected to rise while the days are expected to get colder with the rain.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.