Raj Kundra's Old Tweet Questioning 'Legality' of Porn Goes Viral After Arrest

The Internet sleuths have been at large and digging up tweets from Raj Kundra’s official Twitter account after the businessman and husband of popular Bollywood celebrity Shilpa Shetty was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai police in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, according to news agency PTI. Kundra (45), arrested by the Crime Branch after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act, appears to be the key conspirator of the case. An FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint.

Since Kundra’s arrest, the businessman has become a topic of discussion on social media. On one hand, outraged netizens want to boycott Bollywood and on the other, hunt for “controversial" tweets posted by Kundra in the past.

In one such instance of the latter, a tweet by Kundra questioning the legality of porn has surfaced on social media website Twitter wherein the tycoon wrote:

“Ok so here go’s Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other??"

Ok so here go's Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other??— Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) March 29, 2012

Twitterati weren’t too kind to him.

Guess someone found out that it's no different, criminally speaking. https://t.co/giZRPI9Pv5— Ani Borkar (@asinaib) July 20, 2021

Now you will get to know the difference.. https://t.co/dSpkxDoAsx— ️⋆⭒ (@viibesdontliee) July 20, 2021

Kundra became a figure of greater interest when he got engaged to actress Shilpa Shetty, with whom he was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals. The two tied the knot in November 2009.

His B-Town connections might have begun then, but Kundra was already a business tycoon in London, where he met the actress post her Celebrity Big Brother win. Kundra’s success story is pretty fascinating - from a bus conductor’s son to a multi-millionaire - but is also riddled with controversies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here