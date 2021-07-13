Rajarshi Shahu Chhatrapati Passed Inter-caste And Widow Remarriage Laws Back in 1900s

Rajarshi Shahu Chhatrapati of the Bhonsle dynasty had enacted the ‘Legal Sanction to Inter-caste and Inter-religion Marriage Act of 1919’ on July 12. This move till date is considered one of the most courageous moves for bringing a reform in the society. To mark the day, Dayanand Kamble, Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre took to Twitter to remind the netizens about the day’s importance. Sharing a photo of the ruler, he wrote, how Shahu Chhatrapati was of the belief that he was a man of ‘no caste’ and how he intended to encourage ‘such things’.

Actress Urmila Matondkar also paid respects to the social reformist ruler in the reply to the tweet. A social media user also reacted to the post by mentioning that Shahu Chhatrapati was a visionary and a social reformer.

The first maharaja of the Indian princely state of Kolhapur majorly worked towards providing primary education for all irrespective of caste and creed. One of his major priorities also included working for the causes of those people who belonged to the lower castes. During his tenure he implemented many laws in the direction of creating an equal and a just society. Some of these included the Law for Prevention of Cruelty against Women, 1919; the Manifesto against Observance of Untouchability, 1919; and Compulsory Primary Education Act of 1917.

The ruler who is considered as a true democrat and a social reformer for his contributions was greatly influenced by the works of social reformer Jyotiba Phule. For the welfare of women he introduced a law that banned the practice of Devadasi Pratha. Under this pratha, girls were “offered to God". This led to their exploitation by the clergy. Furthermore, in 1917 he also legalised widow remarriages and took many steps for stopping child marriages. He also introduced many projects that allowed people to self-sustain themselves so that they were not exploited by the rich in the society.

