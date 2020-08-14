Rajasthan BJP MP Recommends Mud Pack and Blowing Conch Shell as Coronavirus Cure

The times of pandemic in India have seen some bizarre statements coming from politicians who have been recommending

remedies to fight the virus infection. From paapad to cow dung and herbs, there has been no end to these remedies.

The latest in the list has been BJP MP from Rajasthan Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria who has said that a mud pack and blowing a conch shell can help fight the coronavirus infection. Jaunapuria, lawmaker from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency, has said that sitting in mud and blowing conch shell boosts immunity and helps the body to fight Covid-19 infection.

ALSO READ: A BJP Minister Has Gone Viral After He Claimed 'Bhabhiji Papad' Can Fight Coronavirus

However, this isn't the first time that he has made this bizarre claim. Earlier on International Yoga Day, the MP had said that applying mud on the body and performing yoga could help cure all diseases.

Earlier, Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, MP for the Bharatiya Janata Party had endorsed 'papad' as cure for the coronavirus infection.

Meghwal, the BJP MP, said a papad brand named "Bhabhiji Papad" may help produce the antibodies required to counter coronavirus. In the video that had gone viral on social media, the minister claimed that the ingredients of 'Bhabhiji papad' aids in the formation of coronavirus antibodies.

"Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, a papad manufacturer has come up with this product that will aid the formation of antibodies to fight the coronavirus,” the minister said in a video, “This papad will prove useful in the fight against coronavirus.” Meghwal was last week diagnosed with Covid-19 infection.

These bizarre remedies continue to pour in at a time when scientists and health experts are trying to create a vaccine for the infection. The only defence as of now has been face mask, social distancing and hand hygiene.