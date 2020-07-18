Rajasthan Boy Climbs Mountain Daily in Search of Network to Attend Online Classes

As the global pandemic continues for the sixth consecutive month, classrooms, universities, and workplaces have online.

While this is a change we have to adapt to, it puts people living in rural places at a disadvantage, owing to low Internet connectivity.

Despite efforts by the government to seek out all options for online education, television classes via community radio, online education hasn't received the desired response due to weak internet access in the remote areas of the states.

In Rajasthan, a young boy called Harish, who is a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidhyalay from a small village Darura in Barmer district has started to climb a mountain every day in pursuit of internet access so he can attend online classes, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

"From last month and a half, Harish climbs the mountain at 8 a.m. and returns home at 2 p.m. after the class ends," Harish 's father Veeramdev told Dainik Bhaskar.

Earlier, a student from Dhanpura had to climb trees and roofs now and then in search of internet connectivity so he could attend classes. "We can't study online as due lack of internet connectivity we tend to miss our classes," he had said.

According to government statistics, only 15% of rural India students have access to the digital medium to attend online classes.

This also highlights the growing need for data for both the work-from-home and online classes, and the low availability of it, especially in rural India.