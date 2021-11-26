Rajasthan Bride Asks Father to Use Dowry to Build Girls Hostel, He Writes Blank Cheque

A bride in Rajasthan recently set a beautiful, progressive example by requesting the amount set for her dowry to be used to make a girls’ hostel. A resident of Barmer city, Anjali Kanwar decided to ask her father to help build a girls’ hostel instead of giving a huge amount of money as dowry. Anjali, who married Praveen Singh on November 21 reportedly spoke to her father Kishore Singh Kanod before her wedding and asked him to spend the Rs 75 lakh kept aside for dowry to build a girls’ hostel instead. Kishore Singh agreed to do this selfless deed and donated the money as his daughter wished, a report with Dainik Bhaskar said.

Anjali’s initiative received accolades on social media and the news was widely circulated online with many praising the woman for her selfless act of helping to build such a much-needed facility for women. Tribhuwan Singh Rathore, the Rawat of Barmer also shared the news on Twitter.

Anjali reportedly spoke to Mahant Pratap Puri, the current head of Taratara math after her wedding was finished and informed of her decision in a letter who also praised the woman for her progressive ideas for female education. The letter was read out to all the wedding guests who appreciated the decision.

Reports said Anjali’s father Kishore Singh Kanod has already given Rs 1 crore to help construct a girls’ hostel in the area Rs 75 lakh was needed to finish the work so Anjali stepped in and requested for her dowry money to be used instead. Reports said her father gave her a blank cheque while asking her to fill it with any amount required to help complete the hostel.

Watching examples of female empowerment has always given a sense of accomplishment. A recent video of a bride, dressed in all her finest bridal wear became the centre of attraction in an examination hall in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

Shivangi Bagthariya, along with her to-be husband, arrived at the Shanti Niketan College in the morning to take the 5th semester exam of BSW (Bachelor of social work). As she entered the tension-filled atmosphere of the class, all eyes were on her. Shivangi made her wedding vows wait as she wanted to take her final examination first.

