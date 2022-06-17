Rajasthan Community Only Allows Clean-shaven Grooms, Bans DJs at Weddings

A Rajasthan community’s new rules for weddings have been drawing much conjecture. According to a report by News Nation, the Panchayat has decided to not let youths with beards get married. These guidelines are implemented in 19 villages in the Pali district. A resolution passed by the Kumawat community of the state said that only clean-shaven youths will be allowed to get married. “Fashion is ok but beard in the name of fashion for the groom is not allowed as the wedding is a sacrament and the groom is seen as a king in this, so he should be clean-shaven,” the resolution said, reported News Nation.

This is not it, the Panchayat of the 19 villages has also decided to cut down the costs of weddings and make them simpler. They objected to Bandoli DJ dances and further prohibited them. Selling and consumption of opium have also been banned during wedding ceremonies.

In case people are seen spending a fortune on clothes and decorations to organise theme-based haldi ceremonies in the name of fashion, they will be fined. Along with this, the amount of gold and silver jewellery the bride will wear has also been determined. The resolution also restricts the number of food items served at weddings and other festivities.

“The weddings have become lavish these days and have become a matter of concern for the middle-class and lower-middle-class families of the community, so we have decided to make them simple and according to our rituals,” said Laxminarain from the community.

Notably, the rules will have to be followed by not just the people living in Pali but also who hail from the district. Reportedly, over 20,000 people from the 19 villages of the Kumawat community have migrated to different cities of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and other states. They will also have to follow the rules laid down by the Panchayat even if they perform rituals in the cities they are living in.

