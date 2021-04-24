Rajasthan Cop's 'Haldi Ceremony Held at Police Station as She Couldn’t Get Day Off

India is currently reeling under a grim second wave of coronavirus that is reaching an unbelievably high peak, touching new records every day, our frontline workers, healthcare staff, essential workers and law enforcement are doing everything they can to curb people not following Covid-19 restrictions. While the staff are overwhelmed, they are still going above and beyond in the line of duty to help people, sometimes at the sacrifice of their own time and energy. A leading example of this is a police constable in Rajasthan, who unable to get leave due to the pandemic, held her ‘haldi’ ceremony at the police station itself.

ANI reported that the Haldi ceremony of the constable who is posted at Dungarpur police station was held at station premises, as couldn’t avail leave amid a surge in COVID19 cases in the state. Her colleagues, other police posted at Rajasthan’s Dungarpur police station are seen performing the ceremony with traditional songs and rituals, along with what appears to be her limited family members.

Some of her colleagues are seen in uniforms and masks, singing traditional Rajasthani songs and putting turmeric paste on the soon-to-be-married constable. Dressed in a yellow salwar suit with a red dupatta, the constable sits on a chair as she is carried by other officers.

On Monday, Rajasthan imposed a slew of fresh restrictions to tackle the steep surge in cases. The Rajasthan government has announced a 15-day lockdown that will remain till May 3. Forty-two more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Sunday as a record 10,514 cases surfaced, the highest so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state last year. The infection has killed 3,151 people in Rajasthan, which has reported 4,14,869 infections so far, according to a health bulletin. With fresh infections, the number of active cases in the state stood at 67,387, the bulletin said. Of the 42 deaths on Sunday, 13 were reported in Kota, seven in Jodhpur, four each in Jaipur and Udaipur, three in Bikaner, two each in Alwar and Churu, one each in Bharatpur, Dausa, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Nagaur, Rajsamand and Sikar.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here