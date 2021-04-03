Rajasthan Cop's Agility Saves Old Man Who Fell Off Moving Train, Piyush Goyal Impressed

The agility of the police personnel on duty at the Sawai Madhopur railway station helped save the life of an elderly man in Rajasthan recently. In a video shared by the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday, an elderly man can be seen clinging onto a moving train’s entrance door. However, the old man slips and falls from the train’s door handle and is seen being dragged along the platform as the train moves.

A police officer, who was at the same platform, saw this and was seen running towards the old man. As the passenger falls from the train door, the police personnel quickly tries to shift the man at a safe distance from the train. Had the policeman not acted on time, the old man might have gotten crushed amidst the gap between the moving train and the platform.

The 45 seconds-long video has been viewed over 39.5k times on Twitter. Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution Goyal also expressed his thoughts on the video as he wrote in the caption in Hindi, “At the Sawai Madhopur station in Rajasthan, an elderly passenger was rescued from the grip of the train by taking quick action by the security personnel on duty. We are proud of our security personnel who are discharging their duties with full service.”

राजस्थान के सवाई माधोपुर स्टेशन पर एक बुजुर्ग यात्री को ड्यूटी पर तैनात सुरक्षा कर्मी द्वारा त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से बचाया गया।अपने सुरक्षाकर्मियों पर हमें गर्व है, जो पूरे सेवाभाव के साथ अपने दायित्व का निर्वहन कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/qghECbmTZo — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 2, 2021

The tweet has been liked by over 5K times and retweeted over 800 times since it was shared on Friday. Netizens have also hailed the police personnel as a ‘hero’. Commenting on the tweet shared by the Deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha, one user depressed his gratitude towards the policeman and called it a commendable work by the brave young man.

While another user had a suggestion for the railway minister to reduce such life-threatening incidents. The comment read that if the train’s door is not open while it is running, then they might be able to reduce these types of accidents to some extent.