Rajasthan Couple Gets Married at Covid Care Centre Wearing PPE Kits After Bride Tests Positive

The coronavirus and subsequent pandemic has initiated several unprecedented changes across the world and even festivities and religious occasions have also been affected by them. But despite all the hurdles, people have found out unique ways to celebrate events and a couple from Rajasthan's Bara also was no different. After their elaborate wedding plans went awry due to the bride testing positive for coronavirus , the couple took the plunge anyway and got married at a Covid-care Centre in the city.

The Kelwara Covid Centre in Rajasthan's Bara saw unusual festivities inside its walls on Sunday, as the couple, wearing PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) kits sat down to get married to each other. The bride had tested positive for the virus earlier, prompting the couple to take the unique step to get married to each other.

The wedding was captured on video which is now viral on social media. News agency ANI also posted the clip where the scaled down event shows one person in attendance apart from the priest who performed the ceremony. The video also said that the wedding was held keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocols as mentioned by the government.

#WATCH Rajasthan: A couple gets married at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad wearing PPE kits as bride's #COVID19 report came positive on the wedding day. The marriage ceremony was conducted following the govt's Covid protocols. pic.twitter.com/6cSPrJzWjR — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

The couple sat in front of the 'havan kund' and wore PPE suits. The groom also has a turban on his head while both him and the bride also wore face shields and gloves along with the PPE kits to ensure distancing.

The video by ANI elicited all kinds of reactions from netizens. While some applauded the couple for their determination to not let the negativity get in the way of their wedding plans, others also felt the couple should not have hurried and should've waited for the bride to recover. A few came up with jokes and memes on it too.

People all over the world have been resorting to unique ways of celebrating occasions amid the pandemic. Recently photos of a socially-distanced wedding ceremony in the face of COVID-19 after the bride tested positive before the big date won over social media.

In the pictures shared widely on social media, Patrick Delgado and Lauren Jimenez from California, US can be seen exchanging wedding vows holding ends of a ribbon, which they did because the couple said they wanted to feel as if they were holding hands.

The bride clad in her wedding dress sat by the window of her bedroom on the first floor while the groom stood underneath the window in the front yard with a signboard saying ‘almost married’.