BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan Doctors Singing 'Chhodon Kal Ki Baatein' During Lockdown is All the Positivity We Need

Photo: Rohit Kumar Singh/ Twitter

Photo: Rohit Kumar Singh/ Twitter

The video, which has been shared by Twitter user Rohit Kumar Singh, shows six doctors singing the song while still dressed in protective gear.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 6:51 PM IST
Share this:

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, doctors at a hospital in Bhilwara, Rajasthan who have been working tirelessly to tend to patients diagnosed with coronavirus can be seen singing a popular song, 'Chhodon Kal Ki Baatein' to cheer themselves up.

While the whole nation is figuring out how to survive a lockdown where only essential services are still available, medical practitioners and healthcare providers are working around the clock to ensure that patients receive the best possible treatment.

Bhilwara in Rajasthan is one of the worst hit places in India where at least half of the state's positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

The video, which has been shared by Twitter user Rohit Kumar Singh, shows six doctors singing the song while still dressed in protective gear.

This is how people reacted:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story