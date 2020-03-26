Rajasthan Doctors Singing 'Chhodon Kal Ki Baatein' During Lockdown is All the Positivity We Need

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, doctors at a hospital in Bhilwara, Rajasthan who have been working tirelessly to tend to patients diagnosed with coronavirus can be seen singing a popular song, 'Chhodon Kal Ki Baatein' to cheer themselves up.

While the whole nation is figuring out how to survive a lockdown where only essential services are still available, medical practitioners and healthcare providers are working around the clock to ensure that patients receive the best possible treatment.

Bhilwara in Rajasthan is one of the worst hit places in India where at least half of the state's positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

The video, which has been shared by Twitter user Rohit Kumar Singh, shows six doctors singing the song while still dressed in protective gear.

At the epicentre of COVID 19 in Rajasthan Government Hospital in Bhilwara - Drs Mushtaq, Gaur & Prajapat, paramedics Mukesh, Sain, Gyan, Urwashi, Sarfaraz and Jalam are working 24*7 to beat Coronavirus.

Take a bow, you are our true heroes!

This is the spirit of new India

🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/97ziZUrXOS — Rohit Kumar Singh (@rohitksingh) March 25, 2020

