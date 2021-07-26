Everyone has a dream job that they have in mind while growing up, but not everyone has the resources or privilege to achieve them. That is, however, not the case for Bhavesh Lohar, who broke all barriers to land his dream job. In a now-viral LinkedIn post, Lohar, son of a domestic worker from Udaipur, Rajasthan shared his story of how he earned the job as a software engineer at Ford Motor Company.

In his post, Lohar said, “I remember those days, walking along the highway barefoot in scorching heat going to a govt. school me and my two friends used to discuss the future cars that we will buy when we will become big person, those days I developed deep love towards Ford Figo seeing it in a local newspaper ad and always wanted to buy it when I have enough money."

A student of NIT (National Institute of Technology), Bhopal, Lohar was forced to leave his college hostel due to the pandemic and return home to live in a 6 by 6 room with seven family members.

Lohar said, “I only had one room for my 7 member family so I built (some parts of it) a small room to study. I slept, learned, and gave interviews in some of the great companies sitting in this 6 by 6 room and was fortunate enough to got selected in Ford."

“I want to feel my utmost gratitude towards my lovely elder sisters who sacrificed their own dreams to let my dreams live, they worked and earned money to feed my family," he added.

Lohar went on to thank his mother, who worked as a house help to fund his studies since most of his father’s monthly income of 7 to 8 thousand rupees went towards his debt. He also said how he had to work part-time in order to fund his studies.

In the end, Lohar and his family’s struggle and hard work paid off ad he finally received this opportunity. He said, “I know that there are many students living a life tougher than this I only want to tell you that keep doing your works honestly and be positive because God has better plans for you as said in Gita ‘karma kiye jaa fal ki chinta na kar’ (Do your work without thinking about the results)."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here