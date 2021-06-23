Rajasthan Family Names Infant 'Sonu' After Sonu Sood Arranges for Her Life-saving Surgery

The family of the infant girl from Rajasthan’s Jalore, who was born on June 1 with heart-related ailments, has named her Sonu after Bollywood actor Sonu Sood facilitated her operation in Mumbai. As the girl returned home on Monday, people in her village were dancing while her father Bhagaram thanked Sood and said that the actor was nothing less than “Lord Hanumanji" for the family and the same goes for his associate Hitesh Jain.

“We came by flight to Jodhpur from Mumbai with my daughter and were taken to our village by road. We are thankful to Sonu Sood sir and his associate Hitesh Jain for giving a new life to our daughter," Bhagaram told Times of India.

According to Bhagaram, Hitesh Jain, a volunteer who works for Sonu Sood’s foundation, first contacted the family and got them in touch with Sood. Sood immediately asked them to send the girl to Mumbai and arranged for her operation. Bhagaram then stayed in Mumbai till the operation with everything arranged for him. While the expensive surgery was impossible for him to arrange for, he is thankful to Sood and his associates for their help. Bhagaram has now requested Sood to come home and have a meal with him and his family.

Jain told Times of India, “From the day Sonu sir came to know about this infant girl he was keen to get her proper treatment. As we took the flight from Mumbai to Jodhpur and informed him about her successful operation he was very happy. Most importantly we are happy to see smiles back on the faces of the girl’s family."

Sood took to Twitter to share the good news and wrote, “Aaj ki sabse khoosurant tasveer. Mujhe party kab doge dost (The most beautiful picture today. When will you give me a party friend?"

