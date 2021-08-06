Rajasthan Gives Jobs to 60 Beggars After Vocational Training to Live 'Life of Dignity'

As part of Rajasthan’s ‘beggar-free’ campaign, 60 homeless people from various regions in the state have been given jobs by the state government after providing them skill-training in Jaipur. The scheme, aimed to help them, is based on ‘vocational training for life with dignity’. The campaign had started a few months ago under the collaboration between Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation (RSLDC) and Sopan Institute of Science, Technology and Management. After a year-long training programme, 60 people completed their training and were employed at various places.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Neeraj K Pawan, Director, Rajasthan Skill, and Livelihoods Development Corporation said that it was a dream of the chief minister Ashok Gehlot to eradiate begging and help these people find a dignified life in the state.

“Beggars from different areas were provided one-year training. Our target was 100 beggars, out of which training of 60 has been done rest are in process," he added.

Owner of a Jaipur-based restaurant called Red Peppers, where some of these people were employed said it took some time for them to establish a system but once ready, they all got settled into doing something productive.

“We have trained 12 people here. In the beginning, it was tough but after 15-20 days of training, they got settled here, “Rajiv Kampani, Director, Red peppers said.

Kampani said they would be happy to have more such employees in the restaurant in the future.

The motivating initiative has been kickstarted under the state Chief Minister’s BHOR scheme- Bhikshu Orientation and Rehabilitation for poor and homeless people wherein these people are trained for more than 3 months in such skill set before helping them to get a job to settle down in life in a dignified manner.

