Rajasthan Labourer's Son Scores 99.2 Percent in Class 12 after Studying in Torch Light

With 99.2 percent marks, a labourer's son in Rajasthan's Barmer district has scored the second-highest percentage in Class 12 arts exam in the entire state.

Prakash Fulwariya, a resident of Loharawa village, scored full marks in History and Hindi language, 99 marks in Eglish language and Hindi Literature, 98 in Political Science. The boy, however, was not fully pleased. As per a report in Hindustan Times, Fulwariya had been expecting to score 100 percent marks and secure the first position.

Fulwaria is the son of Channa Ram, the sole bread-winner of the family, who has been bed-ridden with paralysis. He was not the only one in his home to do well in the Class 12 exams. His elder sister also cleared her Class 12 exams with 83 percent marks.

Securing a high percentage was not easy. Fulwaria told the media that there was often no electricity in his village and that he and his sister had to study in the light of torches.

Fulwariya now aims for civil services and wants to become an IAS officer and work for his village and community. His aim is not to work for himself but "people like me who have to struggle to study".

Social media was full of images of a garlanded Fulwaria, celebrating with his family. Many congratulated the boy on his wonderful feat.

Rajasthan board declared 12th arts result yesterday! Prakash fulwariya, a boy from SC category topped in state 'merit'.The amazing thing is that people are crying out for reservation after seeing his result. Why not digest when a 'DALIT' boy topped the exam. pic.twitter.com/6yJ4WwnFei — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) July 22, 2020

बेटा प्रकाश ...तुम्हारी सफलता पर तुम्हें आकाश भर बधाई..!!तुम अपने नाम का प्रकाश पुरी दुनिया में फ़ैलाओ, इन्हीं शुभकामनाओं के साथ तुम्हारे उज्जवल भविष्य की ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूँ!! Proud of you Prakash Fulwariya pic.twitter.com/0xqvhy0g5r — Sumesh Beniwal (@SumeshBeniwal) July 22, 2020

Our barmer star PRAKASH FULWARIYA 99.20% in 12th ARTS resultTOP in rajasthan state We proud of you . ❤🙏 @KailashBaytu #12thExamResult pic.twitter.com/RPbHgUShzC — DHEERAJ PANWAR (@Dheerajpanwar92) July 21, 2020

Fulwariya is not the only student who has overcome the lack of privilege and resources to emerge as a topper in Class 12 exams. Nandita Haripal, the daughter of a tailor and a domestic worker, emerged as the topper for the Arts stream in Jharkhand. A student of Jamshedpur Women’s College, Nandita became achieved 77.7 percent marks to become the JAC state topper.