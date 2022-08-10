Rajasthan Man Poses as IAS Officer Tina Dabi on WhatsApp, Asks for Amazon Gift Cards

A youth from Rajasthan’s Dungarpur has been arrested for allegedly trying to impersonate IAS officer Tina Dabi in order to dupe people over WhatsApp. The matter caught public attention after Urban Improvement Trust secretary (Rajasthan Administrative Service) Sunita Choudhary got a message seeking an Amazon gift card in Dabi’s name, reports India Today.

The youth registered a number on WhatsApp and set Dabi’s photo as the display picture. His modus operandi involved texting unsuspecting people and asking for Amazon gift cards of various amounts. Usually, no one would suspect that he was an impersonator because of his impeccable English.

The matter came to a head when he messaged UIT Secretary (RAS) Sunita Choudhary on Monday evening, asking for Amazon gift cards. Initially, Choudhary too was beguiled, thanks to his flawless English. She thought it was the real Dabi. “I thought she had some work. However, the fraudster sought Amazon gift cards from me in the messages. But I don’t use Amazon,” India Today quoted her as saying.

However, she thought of calling up Dabi to confirm. The real Dabi, of course, was shocked to hear what was happening. Dabi also happens to be the Jaisalmer District Collector, and hearing about the cheating attempts, she immediately informed the SP.

The Jaisalmer SP and a cyber team traced the impersonator’s number back to Dungarpur district. He informed the Dungarpur SP and that was how the youth came to be arrested. He is currently being questioned.

In light of the matter, Dabi urged people to exercise caution when they receive messages from unknown numbers. She also made it clear that she has only one official contact number.

Tina Dabi graduated from Lady Shri Ram College and topped the 2015 Civil Services exam in her first attempt. She was 22 back then.

In an interview in 2015, Dabi said that she wanted to be a role model for girls who want to clear the UPSC exam in their first attempt. “I did expect I would make it to the list because my exams went well, but number 1 – that’s something that I would call the stuff of dreams,” she said.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here