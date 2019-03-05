English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan Man Postpones Wedding to Pakistani Girl Amid Indo-Pak Tensions
Mahendra Singh was set to travel to Pakistan last Saturday to get married to Changan Kanwar on March 8.
Mahendra Singh is a resident of Khejar Ka Paar village in Rajasthan's Barmer district. Source: ANI
Loading...
The human cost of tensions at the border often manifest themselves in the lives of common people. Take Mahendra Singh, for instance, whose wedding with Changan Kanwar had to be indefinitely postponed due to souring relations between India and Pakistan.
The reason? Mahendra is from Barmer district in Rajasthan while his prospective bride Chagan is from the Amarkot district in Pakistan.
Mahendra was set to travel to Pakistan last Saturday to get married on March 8, ANI reported. However, following the Indian Air Force strike in Balakot and the capture and consequent return of IAF wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the groom and his family decided to postpone the wedding till a more peaceful time. ANI reported that Thar Express, the train on which the groom and his family had booked passage, failed to leave due to lack of clearance from Pakistani authorities.
However, Hindustan Times, reported that the groom's side decided to cancel the tickets as tensions between the two countries refused to die down. The prospective bride and groom had been engaged for almost three years and the wedding date was decided upon a month ago.
Mahendra had procured visas for himself and five other members of his family who were supposed to travel with him on Saturday via the Thar Express. The visas came into effect on Feb 14, the day the dastardly attack on the Central Reserve Police Force was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad, killing at least 40 jawans.
Since then, the two countries have been engaged in a military and diplomatic stand-off with even train and flight schedules between the two nations getting affected. Following the return of wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who spent 60 hours in Pakistani custody after being captured, there has been a deescalation in military tensions. However, both countries have reported repeated ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.
The reason? Mahendra is from Barmer district in Rajasthan while his prospective bride Chagan is from the Amarkot district in Pakistan.
Mahendra was set to travel to Pakistan last Saturday to get married on March 8, ANI reported. However, following the Indian Air Force strike in Balakot and the capture and consequent return of IAF wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the groom and his family decided to postpone the wedding till a more peaceful time. ANI reported that Thar Express, the train on which the groom and his family had booked passage, failed to leave due to lack of clearance from Pakistani authorities.
However, Hindustan Times, reported that the groom's side decided to cancel the tickets as tensions between the two countries refused to die down. The prospective bride and groom had been engaged for almost three years and the wedding date was decided upon a month ago.
Mahendra had procured visas for himself and five other members of his family who were supposed to travel with him on Saturday via the Thar Express. The visas came into effect on Feb 14, the day the dastardly attack on the Central Reserve Police Force was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad, killing at least 40 jawans.
Since then, the two countries have been engaged in a military and diplomatic stand-off with even train and flight schedules between the two nations getting affected. Following the return of wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who spent 60 hours in Pakistani custody after being captured, there has been a deescalation in military tensions. However, both countries have reported repeated ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Buzzard, H2X Micro SUV, Altroz Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2019
- Ahead of Captain Marvel Release, Here are 6 Other MCU Female Superheroes Who Deserve Standalone Films
- #SayNoToWar: Viral Video Featuring Kashmiri Children is Asking Warmongers to Choose Love Instead
- People are Throwing Cheese Slices on Babies to Complete an Internet Challenge
- Pakistanis Are Trolling their Politician For Calling Hindus 'Cow Urine Drinking People'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results