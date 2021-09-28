Rajasthan Man, Shot in Sleep, Thought His Bullet Wound was Cat-scratch

As bizarre as it may seem, in a shocking but curious case, Nemi Chand, a 35-year-old electric lineman in Rajasthan, could not be killed by a bullet, despite him not seeking immediate medical help after being shot in sleep. He did not experience even the physical shock of being shot, let alone the fear and has no clue of the events that transpired to get him shot. In fact, he slept for almost six hours after a gunshot wound, according to a report in the Navbharat Times.

On September 16, after fixing some faulty lines with his colleagues, Chand was asleep in his room in a village in Rajasthan when he woke up out of discomfort. He felt pain near the bottom of his rib cage. Thinking that a cat scratched his body while he was sleeping, Chand fell asleep again. His other three roommates, who were also electric linemen, were asleep too. Almost seven hours later, one of the roommates spotted an empty bullet casing lying next to Chand’s stomach. When Chand saw the casing and the wound near his abdomen and rib cage, he realised that it was not a cat scratch but it was a gunshot wound.

Chand went to the local hospital where an X-ray scan revealed that there was indeed a bullet in his body. The bullet had missed Chand’s vital organs but was lodged under his skin and damaged his rib cage. Soon, Chand underwent surgery under general anaesthetic and doctors removed the bullet on the morning of September 17. Narseeram and Vardharam Dewasi, the orthopaedic surgeons at the hospital performed the operation that was successful. Chand is expected to fully recover from the bullet injury.

Interestingly, none of Chand’s roommates heard the shot being fired. Raniwara police have lodged a case of attempted murder and begun an investigation, the website reported.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here