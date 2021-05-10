Rajasthan Police Employs Homeless to Cook, Serve Meals to Covid-19 Patients

With the second wave of coronavirus pandemic telling on people’s health, India is in the throes of large scale distress. As the country reels under a scarcity of services and medical facilities, the kindness of good samaritans volunteering to be at services is helping the mass to fight infectious disease. In one such unique example, Jaipur has trained 40 vagabonds to cook and distribute free meals to over 4,000 covid patients in the city at free of cost.

With individuals coming forward to distribute food to the diseases across the country, this initiative has seen the one-time beggars, who were picked by the Rajasthan Police, were skilled in cooking under the Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation (RSLDC)’s scheme. Now they will render their skills to help patients, reports ANI.

This programme started in January 2021 by RSLDC after getting the suggestion from the Jaipur Police, according to a Times of India report.

In January, the vagabonds had registered were registered at Sopan Institute, Jagatpura which has now collaborated with Akshaya Patra Foundation that serves free food to over 4,000 people in Jaipur.

The workers work in two shifts, in a group of 10. While many are busy inside the kitchen, others take care of the maintenance of the property. “They have changed as people. Earlier, they had to look after themselves now a feeling of service can be seen in their selfless attitudes. They are not asking for money," said Jitendra Pratap Singh, Director, Sopan Institute.

Speaking to reporters, the production supervisor said that earlier a lot of training was required for the workers. However, now they have taken the task on themselves and have proved to be quite “laborious", striving to make a move ahead in life.

Authorities reported that utmost hygiene is maintained while rolling out the services. The premise is frequently sanitised while the temperature of the workers is constantly monitored.

On Sunday, Rajasthan recorded a total of 159 deaths and 17,921 coronavirus cases, taking the death toll to 5,665 and the infection tally to 7,56,707.

With a spike in cases, many across states have come forth to volunteer their services by making grocery, medicine and food deliveries to Covid-19 patients and those in isolation.

A Hyderabad law student has been winning hearts on social media with his prompt actions to help those in need as the country sees an unprecedented surge in cases. And Rikhit Shahi has come forth on microblogging site Twitter to offer his help and services to residents of the city by delivering essential items to their doorstep. In a post that has been going viral on social media, Shahi said that in case anyone isolating was in need of essential items, they could call him and he can make the delivery.

