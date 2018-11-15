GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Rajasthan Police uses Deepika Padukone's Dialogue to Teach the Value of Votes

"Democracy ki shaan hota hai ek vote, voters ka adhikaar hota hai ek vote."

Naina Chaturvedi | News18.com@Naina_2892

Updated:November 15, 2018, 8:31 PM IST
Rajasthan Police uses Deepika Padukone's Dialogue to Teach the Value of Votes
"Democracy ki shaan hota hai ek vote, voters ka adhikaar hota hai ek vote."
We all remember the famous dialogue from Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om,  don't we? "Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat tum kya jano Ramesh Babu"-- it will probably be stuck on our minds, forever.

And just in case you don't, Rajasthan Police is here to refresh your memory.

As the city gears up for assembly elections, the police has taken it upon themselves to make people aware of the power of votes. In their latest tweet, the Rajasthan police urged everyone to cast their votes on December 7.

The official Twitter handle of the city police tweeted an image of Deepika Padukone reminding us all that Ramesh Babu may or may not know the value of sindoor but voters know the value of one vote.

"#Democracy की शान होता है 1 वोट
#Voters का अधिकार होता है 1 वोट

#7दिसंबर मतदान अवश्य करें
#RajasthanElection2018 #MeraVoteMeriSarkar"



Well, this is not the first time when Rajasthan Police went creative with their social media skills.

A few days back, Rajasthan Police used Thugs Of Hindostan reference to raise awareness on cybersecurity.

P.S. In case you haven't seen yet, the first photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding are out. Check it here. 
